Local Ruts DC fans will be amazed to learn that the lads will be rockin’ on up to The Prince Albert in Brighton on Wednesday 10th July as part of their 14 date UK tour, which will also see them playing live in Walthamstow, Bedford, Huddersfield, Nuneaton, Derby, Southampton, Bristol, York, Dunfermline, Stockton, Carlisle, Worcester and Darwen. The Prince Albert is a very compact venue for them as they usually play the Concorde 2, so it’s pretty certain that tickets will all be snapped up in super quick time! Tickets from www.rutsdc.com/shows and Brighton gig tickets are also available HERE.

The reggae influenced punk band Ruts DC, who as The Ruts are most remembered for their Top 10 single ‘Babylon’s Burning’ as well as Top 30 hit ‘Something That I Said’. Fans will also fondly recall their debut single ‘In A Rut’.

The Ruts DC name came into being after the sad and untimely death of The Ruts original singer Malcolm Owen in 1980, having recorded the classic ‘Grin & Bear It’ punk album. The guys initially continued on until 1983 and then called it a day.

They were drawn back into the music business 17 years ago, in 2007, as a result of a benefit gig for band member Paul Fox who also passed away. It was a special event with support coming from The Damned, UK Subs, Tom Robinson, Misty In Roots, John Otway and Splodge to name just a few. This gave the guys the impetus to get together permanently and so here we are a decade later and they are winging their way to Sussex.

The current Ruts DC is made up of founder Ruts members David Ruffy (drums) and John “Segs” Jennings (bass) and completing the trio is Leigh Heggarty.

rutsdc.com