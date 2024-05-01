A man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman in the toilet of a Brighton night club.

Sussex Police said: “In the early hours of Friday 24 September 2021, police were called by night club staff in King’s Road, Brighton, after a woman reported to security that she had been raped.

“Security staff had detained a suspect – 21-year-old Yusef Ibrahim, of Abbots Way in Bromley – and taken the victim to a place of safety.

“Ibrahim was 18 at the time of the offences.

“Officers attended and spoke to the victim who said Ibrahim had led her to the toilet and locked her in a toilet cubicle where he raped her.

“The pair had met on the dancefloor earlier in the night and CCTV from the club showed the pair entering the toilet and the victim leaving a short time later visibly distressed.

“The victim – a woman in her twenties – was given specialist support by officers while Ibrahim was taken into custody.

“He was subsequently charged with rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.

“On 18 March, a jury at Chichester Crown Court found him guilty of all charges.

“At the same court yesterday (Tuesday 30 April), Ibrahim was sentenced to six years in prison and he will be on the sex offenders register for life.”

Detective Constable Elaine Welsh said: “This woman was simply trying to enjoy a night out when she was attacked in the most horrific way.

“Ibrahim may now be behind bars but this young woman must live with the effects of his crimes for the rest of her life.

“Despite her trauma, she has shown immense strength and bravery throughout this process.

“I would like to thank her for supporting this investigation and helping us to bring Ibrahim to justice where he can’t harm any other women.

“The quick-thinking of the victim, her friends and security staff must also be commended, swiftly bringing Ibrahim into custody.

“If you are a victim of crime on a night out, please report it to bar or security staff, or dial 999 in an emergency.”