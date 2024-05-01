Plans for 221 “co-living” studio flats go before councillors next week, with officials recommending that the scheme is approved.

The plans, for Enterprise Point, at 16-18 Melbourne Street, Brighton, were submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council by London firm Kosy Co Living EP and Crowborough company Cross Stone Securities.

The application, for buildings up to seven storeys high, are due to go before the council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday 8 May.

The council refused a previous application for 269 co-living flats at the same site in March last year.

But the developer appealed against the refusal – and planning permission was granted for the flats which include communal kitchens, living rooms, a shared gym and laundry.

The latest plans include a co-working area with 1,060 square metres of business space – room for 410 desks, a kitchenette, bathrooms, meeting rooms and a cinema room.

Kosy Co Living submitted an affordability statement, saying that a bedroom in one of its co-living units would cost £1,440 a month including all bills, fully equipped rooms, use of the gym, cleaning and access to the co-working space.

The scheme would be integrated with what the company calls “phase one” at 19-24 Melbourne Street.

The council has received 84 letters objecting to the scheme and 34 letters of support.

Those objecting to the application said that there was a need for family homes rather than co-living flats. They were concerned that the proposals would be used for holiday lets or “glorified student accommodation”.

Supporters said that Enterprise Point was a “blight” on the landscape and that the those renting the proposed flats would not be transient or students.

One objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “These developments are not affordable for many people and are frankly soulless in a city that seems to be clinging desperately to its soul and heritage.

“The local area will be affected by the increased traffic, noise and activity.”

A supporter, whose details were also redacted, said: “As a Brighton resident who has grown up children, who lived in shared flats as this type of housing was not available when they were younger, I think that this is an essential type of development this city needs for the future.

“It encourages young people who will be the lifeblood that helps Brighton flourish to live in a place they would be proud to call home rather than having to live in poor-quality shared flats or HMOs (houses in multiple occupation).”

Councillors are urged to grant planning permission subject to conditions. These include

a £2.5 million payment towards affordable housing elsewhere in Brighton and Hove

a five-year “travel plan”

hosting a bikeshare docking station

a £41,000 contribution towards public art

taking on local workers for at least 20 per cent of the jobs from the demolition work to the construction phase

The Planning Committee is due to meet at 2pm at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday (8 May). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.