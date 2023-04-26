Candidate profiles – Eleven stand for three seats in Hangleton and Knoll ward

Eleven candidates are standing for three seats in Hangleton and Knoll on Brighton and Hove City Council in the local elections next month. They answered questions sent in by the public via social media.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Conservative candidate Dawn Barnett, 81, is a retired carer of 40 years who is standing for re-election to the council. She has a joint Twitter account @HKDawnNick and she is on Facebook fb.com/dawnandnick.

She said: “I’ve been a councillor for Hangleton and Knoll since 2004 when I was elected in a by-election. I enjoy what I do – working in the community every day.

“I like helping people and the satisfaction of getting things done which are needed and improving the area. Every day we get things done – for example, across housing – and help people.

“At the council, I attend the Housing Committee, Adult Social Care Committee and Planning Committee.

“I’m also not afraid to speak my mind and tell it how it is which I think is appreciated by people.

“This is the ward where I live – I’ve lived here in Greenleas for 22 years and previously I lived in Northease Drive where I had a greengrocers.

“Hangleton’s like a family. Everyone’s so friendly. You have the Downs on one side and sea on the other. It’s like being in a country town. I wouldn’t stand anywhere else than my home.

“Protecting Benfield Valley from development is the biggest issue and one I have been fighting for for years – and will continue to for as long as I am around.

“Housing is a big issue – I’ve never seen the council housing department in such a mess as it is currently under the Labour-Green ‘coalition in housing’.

“The repairs backlog has hit 11,000 and there are hundreds of empty council homes. Estate inspections have been cancelled.

“Labour and Greens have failed to improve refuse and recycling services. The only thing that’s going to change this is a change of council.”

Conservative candidate Tim Hodges, 54, is a service consultant. He is on Twitter @hovebornandbred. He said: “I want to be a councillor so I can represent others and follow the philosophy that everything the council does is resident-led.

“We have to move away from local councillors trying their best to influence national politics. It is not visible and there is so much more those elected can spend their time on locally.

“I am 100 per cent real Brightonian – born in Buckingham Road and brought up in Hangleton. I have lived in Brighton and Hove all my life and since 2015 have worked in the city as well.

“I want to stand in Hangleton as I am a Hangleton lad. Growing up at the top of Poynings Drive and enjoying my formative years exploring around Toads Hole and the old railway line. Hangleton need representatives who understand and appreciate the local domain.

“Having grown up in social housing, I understand how vital it is to be represented by someone who is from the area they represent. It will be an honour to represent Hangleton and Knoll in the chamber.

“Key issues in the ward are protecting green spaces, ensuring refuge and recycling collections follow a regular pattern and repairing the various potholes.

“Also protecting Hangleton from too much disruption and ensuring it continues to be a nice place to live.”

Conservative candidate Nick Lewry, 58, is a facilities supervisor at the Martlet’s Hospice who is standing for re-election to the council. He has a joint Twitter account @HKDawnNick and he is on Facebook fb.com/dawnandnick.

He said: “I love doing what I do as a councillor for Hangleton and Knoll since 2015 and getting results for my local residents.

“I enjoy the human side of it. I’m a community councillor, not a politician, and that’s how I treat the job.

“It’s rewarding helping residents with housing issues, refuse issues and neighbour problems where they occur.

“I enjoy bringing people together through local events and am a trustee of Hangleton Community Centre.

“I’m the chair of the Friends of Hangleton Park and we put on an annual fun day, BBQ, stalls and bring the business community together also.

“It’s the community I’ve grown up and lived in for many years. I’ve lived in Hangleton since a young age.

“I went to the Knoll Boys school in the ’70s. I have lots of friends who grew up around here. Now I have a family of my own and my young son and stepdaughter go to the local West Blatchington School.

“I work in the ward as well – at the Martlet’s Hospice. I’m a local person and I think that’s what residents need in a councillor.

“We have three areas of social housing in the ward which need a lot of help. We are listed as one of the most deprived areas in the south coast.

“There’s the food bank at the local community centre also. These are always our priorities as local councillors.”

“We had the big issue with the congestion-causing Old Shoreham Road temporary cycle lanes installed by Labour, which Dawn and I successfully fought to have removed.

“There’s now a risk that these will be brought back as they are in the Labour-Green joint transport plan. We can’t let this happen.”

Independent candidate Jamie Gillespie is a mature student. He said: “I want to make a difference to the whole community and make changes.

“Too many people get voted in and then forget about the general public so I want to do something different.

“I would like to drive new ideas and initiatives. And I think I would like to have people ask for advice and help them out and see if I could resolve the issues.

“I would like to be a community leader. I know what is going on in the ward. I have a lot of friends in the ward and acquaintances. And I go to the Hangleton Food Bank every few weeks to help out by volunteering.

“I help the elderly and vulnerable every couple of weeks, feeding 80 people. I did several clean ups in Hangleton and Knoll and cleared 50 large sacks of rubbish a few times.

“I think I will do a lot of good for the community. Tackling graffiti, vandalism and knife crime – all these issues need addressing. Broken signage looks untidy and unwelcoming.

“Drug dealing is going on in the local area and I would address that – a lot of break-ins also. Potholes and rubbish collection are issues also.

“Council tax is going up and local facilities are being cut quite dramatically, with lots of people feeling the impact.”

Labour candidate Faiza Baghoth, is a community and Labour activist. She said: “The state of stagnation of our city and country as a whole has prompted me to engage in bringing about positive changes.

“I’m standing as a Labour candidate to get a majority Labour council for Brighton and Hove and to participate in decision-making that will save our city from further deterioration.

“Our city desperately needs a Labour majority for it to regain its good reputation and strategic status.

“By standing as a BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) Labour candidate, I hope to encourage more BAME representation to match our diverse society. Diversity in approach, ideas and experiences enhances efficiency.

“The ward has been my home for over 17 years and has suffered total neglect. It is crying out for change.

“I have both the understanding of the problems and the deep roots in the communities who live there.

“My personal lived experience gives me an insight into the realities and challenges that people are facing on a daily basis. I believe this will help me be a strong voice representing especially the most vulnerable and underprivileged.

“I will advocate for a fair share of investment and ensure the restoration of dignity and sense of pride in our community.”

Labour candidate Amanda Grimshaw, 58, is standing for re-election to the council. She said: “I wish to continue in my role as a councillor and represent the people of Hangleton and Knoll and the wider city supporting those who feel they have no voice or agency in the decisions that impact on their lives.

“Having real-life experiences of living in the city and using a multitude of its services, stepping forward in 2019 to help make a difference and bringing about changes for the better seemed a natural choice.

“This commitment to the city and its residents still holds strong and my common-sense approach, resilience and experience stands me in good stead.

“Hangleton and Knoll is my home ward and, as a resident, I feel a personal commitment and bond with the community and area.

“Every time I leave my home, I am actively engaging with my community to check that all is ok, to see if I need to support or enable a resident or if any issues have arisen. I genuinely care and want the very best for Hangleton and Knoll.”

Labour candidate John Hewitt, 34, is a finance lead and apprenticeship assessor in the education and training department for an NHS trust.

He said: “I would like to be a councillor in Hangleton and Knoll as I feel that I will be able to represent and help residents with local issues they may experience.

“The city is in need of a strong Labour administration running the council in order to restore the basic services, deliver decent, affordable homes and support communities through the ‘cost of living crisis’.

“I feel that I would be an effective councillor as I have transferable skills from my trade union steward role and I will commit to ensuring that meaningful consultations are held with residents on the key issues.

“I am a lifelong resident of Hangleton and Knoll and would relish the opportunity to represent the community where I live on the city council.

“I participate in local community groups, such as the Hangleton and Knoll Community Action Forum, and I volunteer at the Hangleton and West Blachington Food Bank.

“I have seen how great the area can be. However, with overgrown weeds in the pavements and missed rubbish collections, I feel our area is ignored and neglected.

“I will have the best interests of Hangleton and Knoll residents at heart when making decisions on the council.”

The three Labour candidates said: “Residents have repeatedly raised the rundown look of the streets with us. Labour will tackle overgrown weeds in a safe way.

“Improving rubbish and recycling collections is also a priority and we will tackle fly-tipping. We will review where communal bins are placed and consult on where they could be better sited. We want civic pride to return.

“We have a high number of council-let homes in the ward and are committed that the repairs service is responsive and provides high-quality work.

“Being in the outskirts of the city, we will work with bus companies to provide affordable services.”

Reform UK candidate Ian Harris, 59, is a musician. He said: “I want to become a councillor because there seems to be little choice between the main parties.

“They all seem to toe the Blairite, eco-fanatical, net zero, World Economic Forum consensus of managed decline of this country – and, as a councillor, this town.

“There’s too much wasteful spending and vanity schemes (i360) with the Labour-Green leadership of this council.

“They need to get back to basics and do things like mend potholes and not keep building cycle lanes and other anti-motorist policies.

“After all, we are a tourist town and we want to be welcoming to those motoring in to our beautiful town.

“I want to stand in Hangleton and Knoll because I’ve lived and worked here for over 20 years. I want it to thrive.”

The Green Party is fielding three candidates – Andrew Coleman, Sarah FitzGerald and Nigel Tart.

Do you support plans to build new homes in Benfield Valley?

Dawn Barnett said: “Never in a million years. I’ve stopped three proposals to build housing on that site.

“I was elected in 2004 and the first big issue with Benfield was in 2006. I fought that one and we won. We then stopped another two proposals.

“Labour and Greens have just voted six times to build on Benfield as part of their joint development plan. They will not listen to anyone who objects and keep voting to build.

“We will continue to fight this all the time to keep Benfield as a nature reserve which is what it is.”

Tim Hodges said: “An absolute no to building on Benfield Valley. It’s nature and open space and must be maintained at all costs.

“We are aware our Labour counterparts have now voted in favour of City Plan Part 2 which includes proposals to build on Benfield Valley.”

Nick Lewry said: “No, I don’t. We need our green spaces. We need people to get out there in the wildlife. It helps.

“There are plenty of brownfield sites that can be developed and the council’s own statistics show the city can meet its targets on brownfield sites only. Labour and Greens voted six times to build on Benfield.

“Protecting Benfield is what Dawn and myself have been fighting on for years and we have stopped each proposal. We will never ever vote to build on Benfield. We will keep fighting this if re-elected.”

Andrew Coleman, Sarah FitzGerald and Nigel Tart said: “A small section of Benfield Valley is regrettably in the City Plan.

“Unfortunately, the Conservative government’s planning policy means that Benfield Valley was identified in order to meet our housing targets.

“This is something Greens tried to avoid. However, when we first submitted the plans, the planning inspector forced the council to include it.

“Without identifying Benfield Valley as a potential site, all green space in the city would have been at risk of development.

“We want to protect as much green space as possible and continue to campaign against the government’s developer-friendly planning policy framework.”

Jamie Gillespie: “We need to protect Benfield Valley at all costs. There are a plethora of flora and fauna in Benfield. There are bats, badgers, dormice, breeding birds and reptiles. They would all be displaced with the loss of a lot of biodiversity.

“I feel building on brownfield sites will be a better bet. We should also remember the ironic thing is demand for the urban fringe came as a result of the Conservative government policy.”

Faiza Baghoth, Amanda Grimshaw and John Hewitt said: “City Plan Part 2 protects Benfield Valley as it only allows for a development of only 5 per cent of the site – the rest remaining off-limits.

“If there was no plan at all, 100 per cent of Benfield Valley would be at risk of development and the council would be at the mercy of the government’s National Planning Policy Framework.

“Labour doesn’t want to build on urban fringe sites included in the City Plan but the Conservative government has forced this to be considered.

“Local Conservatives know all of this but appear more interested in disingenuous and hypocritical grandstanding than trying to protect Benfield.”

Ian Harris said: “No, we do not need any more housing developments, especially on Green sites.

“Brighton and Hove is rapidly becoming Mega City One. This is not the quaint and eccentric city I was drawn to when I first came here.

“An expanding population is not what it needs. We’ve already got the Kafkaesque giant town blocks near Hove Park. Fill them up first with Brighton long-term residents who have been on waiting lists for such for a long time.”

How will you support activities for young people in our community?

Dawn Barnett said: “We’ve just got the new youth club in Knoll Park which will make a big difference.

“A big congratulations to the Hangleton and Knoll project for securing a grant from the government.

“I’d like to see more activities for the young people. Years ago, we used to have boys and girls boxing clubs and the like. In the whole city, there’s not enough to do. That’s why they are hanging around the streets.”

Tim Hodges said: “Everything must be resident-led. We will work hard to open dialogue with young people and young people’s groups and clubs to establish what they want – not what we think is good for them.”

Nick Lewry said: “I support a lot of the local youth activities which do great work in the area. We helped Kidz Klub with a £1000 donation which was money well spent.

“They are a great group of volunteers that hold events on a Thursday in Hangleton. They do a smashing job and help the kids where the family can join in with activities, all put on for free.

“We’ve got funding for a new astro pitch at Hangleton and basketball hoops and will be pushing this through to completion. We want to see new hoardings.”

Andrew Coleman, Sarah FitzGerald and Nigel Tart: “We are delighted that the Green-led council has worked with youth providers to ensure that the city receives funds for two new youth centres.

“This means that both Knoll Park and Brighton Youth Centre will receive new buildings and the council will support these projects.

“We believe that youth services are vital public services in giving young people somewhere to go and something to do.

“We would continue to support the development of new spaces for young people and continue to fund youth providers to provide activities for young people.”

Jamie Gillespie said: “I am a former boxer and kickboxer and I would like the young people in the local area to take up boxing as a sport.

“I truly believe it would do the young people good and give them some focus to channel any aggression that they might have.

“Possibly weight training and general exercise would be beneficial also, both with mental wellbeing and happiness.”

Faiza Baghoth, Amanda Grimshaw and John Hewitt said: “Having attended community meetings this year, we have heard from residents the importance of there being engaging activities for young people in our community.

“We support the development of the new youth centre in Knoll Park and the work which local groups, including the Hangleton and Knoll Project, currently undertake.

“Labour will look at ways of providing free bus travel for under-19s in education so that they can access other activities and youth services across the city.

“A Labour council will support and encourage businesses to take on apprentices so that young people can have a step into employment.”

Ian Harris said: “Are young people not getting enough activities? I have a 12-year-old daughter and she’s not having difficulties in finding activities.

“Because of the managed economic decline, created by the main parties, we are now short of money for basic amenities.

“We need to maintain these and not create vanity schemes that parties can trumpet for their own political point-scoring.”

Are you in favour of an e-scooter trial?

Dawn Barnett said: “I would support a trial of them using existing cycle lanes. Cycle lanes need to be in the right places, not the wrong places.

“It should be compulsory to use e-scooters in the cycle lanes as they also have two wheels, the same as a bike.

“I think the e-scooters are going to be a part of the future but it should be compulsory for crash helmets and insurance. They need to be off the pavements but could use cycle lanes.”

Tim Hodges said: “Yes, happy for a trial if they are safe, don’t inhibit pedestrians and are available to all.”

Nick Lewry said: “I’m a big fan of e-bikes, owning two of them, and I like cycling. I think they have a place – if used sensibly.

“Trial is the keyword here – it needs to be properly trialled and then reviewed. A lot of people are using them and commuting with them.

“But e-scooters have to abide by the rules of the road and I wouldn’t want to see them on pavements.”

Andrew Coleman, Sarah FitzGerald and Nigel Tart said: “The council under Labour chose not to submit proposals to become part of e-scooter trials.

“As Greens, we understand why people are supportive of e-scooters which provide an easy mode of more climate-friendly transport.

“However, we also have also seen the impact of e-scooter trials in other cities and how, if they are misused, they can impact on public safety.

“The new bike share contract was issued with the potential for e-scooters to be added at a later date. However, we believe they need to be better regulated by the Conservative government.”

Faiza Baghoth, Amanda Grimshaw and John Hewitt said: “While supportive of environmentally friendly ways for residents to move across the city, we are cautious of supporting an e-scooter trial here.

“We know areas in England have undertaken trials, with strict regulations in place, such as users having the relevant driving licence and only being able to drive on roads or cycle lanes.

“Before we would consider supporting a trial, we would want a full equality impact assessment and resident consultation to be undertaken, considering the impact on those with protected characteristics such as residents with disabilities, older folk, pregnant women and others. Common sense would need to prevail.”

Jamie Gillespie said: “I have heard through a colleague that the e-scooter in Paris has been banned because of the number of accidents and deaths. We could trial but possibly we should err on the side of caution.”

Ian Harris said: “No, we do not need an e-scooter trial. They’re dangerous enough as it is.”

Polling day is Thursday 4 May. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.