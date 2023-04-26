Candidate profiles – Nine stand for two seats in North Portslade ward

Nine candidates are standing for two seats in North Portslade on Brighton and Hove City Council in the local elections next month. They answered questions sent in by the public via social media.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Conservative candidate Gary Taylor, 54, is a teacher. He said: “I served as a councillor before and gained much satisfaction by helping residents with ‘quality of life issues’ such as clearing weeds, rubbish and making sure the local roads were properly maintained.

“As a teacher, I am enthusiastic about the education our young people receive and helped my previous authority with its provision for our ‘looked after’ children.

“My main aim will be to ensure those paying ever more in council tax bills receive proper value for money which is not currently the case as I believe that residents have been asked to weed their own pavements by the Greens.

“I think Portslade North lacks a strong voice. This can be seen in the council’s attempt to run down the town hall as well as the farcical attempt to place vulnerable adults in the iconic Old Brewery.

“Local people are fed up with being the forgotten neighbours of Brighton and Hove and deserve an experienced councillor who will speak up for them. It’s time to put Portslade back on the map.

“I am also keen to promote community projects to help the elderly and those who live alone.

“There are many concerns about traffic and speeding, particularly when residents are trying to cross Mile Oak Road.

“The pavements in the ward are choked by weeds and ever more dangerous for pedestrians and pets. This needs sorting out.

“There are several trees which have been neglected such as in Brasslands Drive which are now becoming unsightly and dangerous.

“There have been complaints about anti-social behaviour in Valley Road which need urgent review.

“Our main issue is that the ward should not be forgotten and neglected as is has been in the past.”

Conservative candidate Kirk Taylor, 55, is a construction site manager, carpenter and former reservist soldier in the Royal Logistic Corps.

He said: “I live in North Portslade with my partner and young son. My neighbours and friends have encouraged me to stand as they would like to have a councillor who lives locally and is accessible.

“They complain that they haven’t seen a councillor in years and I hope I can put that right.

“Portslade is important to me and I was horrified when the council tried to put vulnerable drug/alcohol addicts in our iconic Old Brewery building – and even more horrified that our current councillors appeared to know nothing about it.

“Our roads are full of potholes. My neighbours, family and the general populus in Portslade have to battle the weeds when out for a walk.

“There seems to be a real lack of pride in the way the city looks in the burbs and I want to push for better care to be taken, especially in North Portslade.

“I am fed up with being made to feel that Portslade is the second-class neighbour of Brighton and Hove when we pay the same council tax – which is one of the highest in the country I might add.

“There are yellow lines at the bottom of Southdown Road and around Peter Gladwin Primary School.

“Selfish and ignorant parking is a concern that could hinder the emergency services should they be needed or be dangerous to the children going to the schools in this area.

“Southdown Road is a problem road as it’s a tight street parked on both sides and on many occasions people are just not able to give way.

“We need the council to take this more seriously and look at ways to keep these areas accessible to parents.”

Independent candidate Peter Atkinson, 66, is a nurse who is seeking re-election to the council. He said: “I’ve been a councillor for eight years now and have really enjoyed helping individual residents and groups of residents in many different ways.

“You can make a difference and I want to continue to do that for North Portslade.

“North Portslade/Mile Oak is a really good place to live and there’s a definite sense of community here.

“I want to help keep it that way. People have a sense of pride and belonging in where they live and I really respect that.”

He said that the key issues in the ward were refuse and recycling collections, anti-social behaviour, pavement weeds, potholes, grass verges, the O2 phone signal, postal deliveries, speeding in Fox Way – and the cost of living and housing which were city-wide problems.

Independent candidate Anne Pissaridou, 74, is retired and is seeking re-election to the council. She said: “As the current ward councillor I enjoy representing and helping our residents addressing their problems.

“And I am already aware of the needs of our local community as I bring many years’ experience and skills to a role which has also given me the opportunity to make a difference to the local area.

“I am also committed to continue working hard for the residents, listening to locals about the basic services and issues that matter most to them, including ensuring our parks remain for all the community to use and keeping the local library open.

“When we moved to the city 17 years ago to be near to our family, we chose to make our home in Portslade because of the warm, welcoming and friendly community we found here.

“My late husband worked for Cityparks and loved it. When I was elected as a local councillor in North Portslade four years ago, I was already active in the community and was in a better position to represent the community.

“However, during that time I discovered that North Portslade has been neglected and not included as part of the city. I am determined to change this.

“In the budget this year, without any consultation, there was a proposal to close Mile Oak library, the only community space left and I fought to stop this from happening.

“After concerns raised by parents and primary school, I have now started a petition to save our library.

“The other issue is the speeding traffic along Fox Way one of the very few roads that remains 30mph.

“Brighton and Hove City Council has agreed that Fox Way does need better and updated signage/road markings. And there is developer money to fund this.

“At the junction of Fox Way and Bush Farm Drive, work is imminent to make it safer for pedestrians and vehicles and wheelchair-compliant.”

Labour candidate Alice Burton, 36, is a production editor. She said: “I’m a lifelong Brighton and Hove resident and I love the city. Quite simply I want to make a difference.

“Years of Tory austerity have caused huge amounts of damage and misery to people’s lives. With sky-high rents and increased homelessness, not to mention the general untidiness of the area, it’s no wonder people are moving out of the city.

“Brighton and Hove has a reputation as a friendly, diverse, welcoming place with lots to offer. I am determined to restore it to its glory for this generation and the next.

“I think it’s important to be local to the area you represent. I am part of this community so residents can be confident I will stand up for them and issues specific to this ward.

“North Portslade is a unique ward and is very different to the busy central areas. For example, car usage is much higher here than in other parts of the city, so increased parking prices disproportionally affect our residents.

“We also have an older demographic, so weeds and rubbish on pavements is a particular concern.

“People are also concerned about the lack of recycling facilities and unreliable refuse collections.

“Many North Portslade residents feel they are being neglected and aren’t consulted about council decisions.”

Labour candidate Lucy Helliwell, 55, is a teacher. She said: “I want to help improve the city and the lives of those who live in and visit Brighton and Hove.

“I have a wide range of skills from my various careers which would enable me to make positive contributions in running this city.

“I feel the Green administration has left the city in a shambles, both literally and metaphorically, and I want to make a difference and help shape the city’s and my local community’s future.

“I have lived in Portslade for over 20 years and my children have attended local schools.

“I think Portslade is a special area of the city and needs representing by local people who, hopefully, as members of the majority party on the council, can make sure that the views and needs of the area are properly represented.

“North Portslade, like much of the city, are fed up with the lack of basic services with recycling and rubbish collections often missed and maintenance of the streets lacking.

“There has been a welcome increase in residents with new developments. However, there has been no increase in the provision of health care services which has left the provision of doctors and dentists under huge pressure in the area with many people having to seek help outside the area.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Marjorie Leeds is a carer. She said: “I would like to see improvements in the road traffic infrastructure for other key users, ie, cyclists, walkers and improved legislation surrounding e-scooters.

“Also, urgent repairs to our existing roads, ie, potholes, protection of our green common spaces and to make our streets safer for all at night and day.

“I want to stand here because it is close to my own home which is near to Benfield Way.

“There should be no more housing built on our part of the Downs even outside of the national park boundary. It proved to be very beneficial during lockdown and remains an important public resource.”

The Green Party is fielding two candidates Mike Dixon and Debbie Shipton.

Should the council bring back the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane?

Gary Taylor said: “There is no way this crackpot, failed experiment should ever be inflicted on local people again, though I note Labour and the Greens voted to include it in their transport plan, so want to bring it back.

Kirk Taylor said: “My neighbours and friends disliked this initiative and I am sorry that Labour and the Greens have voted to keep it – it caused unnecessary conflict between cyclists and motorists. Plus, it wasn’t well used as they expected. It should not be brought back.

“There are many other options to explore and we should keep this vital road through to Brighton as it was intended.

“I am personally not against bicycles and will work hard to incorporate all modes of transport for the good of air quality.”

Mike Dixon and Debbie Shipton said: “It is regrettable that Labour and Conservative councillors joined together to not only remove the temporary Old Shoreham Road cycle lane but also block plans to make improvements to this stretch of road.

“This included needed changes to junctions such as Olive Road.

“While we welcomed the funding from the Conservative government to deliver new active travel schemes, the limits of the funding meant that only temporary works could be completed and this resulted in lanes that aren’t ideal for anyone.

“We support well-planned, safe and permanent cycle lanes being built across the city, including in Old Shoreham Road.”

Peter Atkinson said: “No, not unless they can find a scheme which has the support of local residents and does not disrupt travel in the way the last cycle lanes did.

“This led to drivers having to use side roads. I helped get the lanes removed after a year of chronic underuse following a huge public outcry.”

Anne Pissaridou said: “Unlike the temporary cycle lanes installed with government funding during lockdown under covid-19 regulations where the existing layout was adapted, any future plans for a permanent cycle lane would need to start from scratch, go back to the drawing board and be designed to overcome and address the issues of traffic and safety previously experienced but also followed by a necessary full and meaningful consultation.

“Any suggestion to extend into Portslade would need to seek the views of residents in the area and take account the previous full submission from the Portslade community consultees and listen to locals.”

Alice Burton and Lucy Helliwell said: “It’s in the Local Cycling Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP). Once the new developments around the eastern end of the Old Shoreham Road have been completed, this can be revisited with input from the local community.

“By that time, we will also have had an answer to the mini-Holland proposals for Wish and Westbourne wards which may well include cycle lane proposals elsewhere.

“However, we should encourage cycling and should consult with residents to look at alternative routes to put cycle lanes in.”

Marjorie Leeds said: “The implementation of the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane was botched. It was brought in in a hurry and with very little consultation.

“The work was then reversed at considerable expense to council taxpayers even though the original plan was funded by central government grant.

“Liberal Democrats support active travel initiatives in general and properly designed cycle lanes in particular.

“There may be room to re-introduce the cycle path if the snags thrown up by the ill-judged experiment are addressed.”

What will you do to deal with missed rubbish collections?

Gary Taylor said: “This is an important issue. The council and Cityclean should be held to account for the quality of their service by local councillors and any complaints fed back to them speedily. All missed collections should be logged and followed up.”

Kirk Taylor said: “Brighton and Hove City Council achieved national notoriety and humiliation during the rubbish strike and I will follow up any complaint about rubbish with Cityclean urgently. We deserve value for money for our council taxes.”

Mike Dixon and Debbie Shipton said: “We would continue to deliver the city environment modernisation plan that has been progressing over the last few years and is regularly reported to the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.

“This includes the introduction of a system to properly manage when collections are missed, introducing new traffic regulation orders for persistently missed rounds and replacing the fleet with new more reliable electric vehicles.”

Peter Atkinson said: “I’m continually in contact with local Cityclean managers, chasing up missed refuse and recycling collections.

“We do, however, need a viable, long-term solution to this problem. On the whole, Cityclean staff and managers are decent, hard-working people. We just need to give them the resources to get the job done.”

Anne Pissaridou said: “As councillor, I respond to residents as quickly as possible. I believe there needs to be a complete review of the service rounds. Residents need to know when there are problems and when they will be resolved.

“I will ask that the service is reviewed and there is a process whereby collection problems are notified and when they will be resolved.

“However, in North Portslade, in my view, there should continue to be a weekly refuse collection and a full consultation with residents carried out of both the refuse and recycling services before any decision is made.

Alice Burton and Lucy Helliwell said: “Labour will work with the management team to improve the rubbish collection service but also make it easier for residents to report a missed collection with clearer online information and a face-to-face service based in council offices across the city.”

Marjorie Leeds said: “There does appear to have been a recent spate of complaints about Cityclean, the wholly owned subsidiary of the council responsible for rubbish collection and recycling.

“This troubled organisation has hardly been out of the news in recent years with fraud and bullying allegations and strikes.

“Endless reports have been called for and investigations (including by the police) undertaken. Where has it all led? To our city being disfigured by overflowing rubbish bins.

“Let’s hope a new council elected on Thursday 4 May can bring a radical change to the situation.”

How will you tackle the road safety dangers outside schools in and around your ward?

Gary Taylor said: “This will have to be in partnership with schools who are responsible for the safety of their pupils as well as working with highways to help alleviate parking issues and pressure points.

“Children are often very unaware of the dangers of our roads and could usefully be included in any initiative or campaign around this vital issue.”

Kirk Taylor said: “I have already mentioned parking issues and will work with schools and highways to make sure that our roads are as safe as they can be for our children. As a parent of a little lad, there can be no more important issue than this.”

Mike Dixon and Debbie Shipton said: “We are proud of our record of introducing school streets outside our city’s schools and would continue to introduce them across the city in order to reduce pollution outside of the school gates and make it safer for children to walk, cycle and scoot to school.

“Unfortunately, school streets are currently reliant on brilliant volunteers as we don’t have the same powers as councils in London to enforce them, so we will also continue to lobby for these powers to make introducing more school streets even easier.”

Peter Atkinson said: “Support the schools with their own safety schemes and work with residents, the police and NSL, the parking enforcement company, to regularly remind parents to get their children to school in a safe and acceptable manner.

“In terms of road safety overall, I’ve been involved in many campaigns around the ward to keep pedestrians, cyclists and drivers safe, the most recent being to try to get the council to upgrade safety measures in Fox Way.”

Anne Pissaridou said: “There are two all-through primary schools plus a special school who use home to school transport plus a secondary academy on the main bus route but has a large car park all of which have issues during the school run with road safety.

“There are double yellow lines and/or zig zags outside schools and some A-boards put out daily to discourage parents parking but parents are discouraged to drive by the schools.

“One concern which I have raised is the number of pupils whose route to school is along Fox Way, the 30mph zone and no pedestrian crossing.”

Alice Burton said: “We urgently need traffic calming measures in Fox way – particularly near the junction of Crest Way.

“Residents have said they cannot even cross the road here as cars drive too fast around the blind bend.

“There has already been a fatal accident on this junction so we will look into measures to slow traffic down, such as speed bumps or a roundabout.”

Lucy Helliwell said: “The schools are in different parts of North Portslade and so will face different challenges.

“We will consult with the schools in order to implement measures that will make a real difference and encourage active travel to and from each school.”

Marjorie Leeds said: “Encouraging more children to walk or cycle to school reduces road traffic and makes travel safer.

“Having good, popular schools near to homes is important. Different schools will require different solutions and morning and afternoon street closures are not always be the best answer for everyone.

“We would work closely with schools and neighbours to meet their needs.”

Polling day is Thursday 4 May. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.