Premier League Match Day 33 – Nottingham Forest v Brighton and Hove Albion

Jason Steele is back between the sticks as Brighton and Hove Albion look to keep their hopes of European football alive against Nottingham Forest this evening (Wednesday 26 April).

Steele’s return is one of three changes made to the starting line up by head coach Roberto De Zerbi to the team that was beaten by Manchester United on Sunday.

Rob Sanchez drops to the bench while Levi Colwill comes in for Adam Webster.

Facundo Buonanotte is down to make his first start in the place of Danny Welbeck who is on the bench, having been injured during the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Julio Enciso retains his place from Sunday, marking the Paraguayan teenager’s first league start for the Seagulls.

Forest’s top scorer Brennan Johnson – with 10 goals this season – has been named in starting XI for Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old dropped to the bench for the 3-2 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday but is expected to start at the City Ground tonight.

Forest, currently 19th in the table, are hoping to climb out of the relegation zone, with Serge Aurier back from injury to captain the side.

The kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm.