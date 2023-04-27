Rain halts day one play for Sussex against Gloucestershire at Bristol

Gloucestershire’s misfortune with the weather continued as only 16 overs were possible on the opening day of the LV= Insurance County Championship match with Sussex at Bristol.

Having seen their opening home game against Yorkshire washed out without a ball bowled and then been denied a probably victory at Worcester by rain, the hosts suffered more frustration when covers were brought on at the Seat Unique Stadium with little more than an hour played.

Sussex had reached 47 for one when the drizzle started. As forecast, it turned into heavier rain by early afternoon and further saturated an outfield which was soft at the outset.

Umpires Billy Taylor and Mark Newell took the decision to abandon play for the day at 3.15pm, by which time there was casual water on several areas and seagulls wading on the covers.

What action there was saw Marchant de Lange strike an early blow after Gloucestershire had won the toss, with the wicket of Sussex opener Tom Haines.

He was snapped up at gully by Miles Hammond as he looked to play a wide delivery off the back foot into the off side.

Haines departed for three, with the total on nine in the third over, Ali Orr having already lifted Tom Price for a six over mid-wicket from the 11th ball of the match.

Price, fresh from a maiden century and a hat-trick on the same day at Worcester, was not at his best. He conceded 19 from his initial three-over spell from the Ashley Down Road End.

De Lange was more accurate and ended his opening stint from the Pavilion End with figures of one for five from five overs, including three maidens.

Orr had hit Price for another boundary off a no ball and greeted the seamer’s switch of ends with a superb driven four through extra cover.

Ajeet Dale was the third Gloucestershire bowler used and he sent down five tidy overs for 10 runs, having replaced Price at the Ashley Down Road End.

The floodlights were already on when play ceased at 12.05pm and, although the rain was light to start with, ground staff aware of the forecast for an afternoon deluge quickly brought on the heavy covers.

Orr was unbeaten on 31, having looked in good touch, while Tom Alsop was 11 not out.