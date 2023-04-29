Record Breakers – Brighton and Hove Albion hit Wolves for six

Brighton and Hove Albion 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Albion completed a top-flight record as they whacked Wolves for six.

The goal tally is most that the Seagulls have scored in a top-flight match. The previous best was five against Leicester City last September.

The result is also Albion’s biggest ever top-flight winning margin.

Two goals each from Deniz Undav, Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross gave Albion an emphatic victory.

Deniz Undav opened the scoring as he rolled the ball under Wolves keeper Sa.

Soon after a terrific cross from Julio Enciso saw Pascal Gross sweep an effort into the roof of the net with just 13 played Albion were two up.

Gross got Albion’s third in emphatic style flicking the ball up and literally walloping the ball into top corner for 3-0 Albion after 26 minutes.