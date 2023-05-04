Man jailed for coercive and controlling behaviour

A man has been jailed for coercive and controlling behaviour by a judge at Hove Crown Court.

Simeon Harry, 35, formerly of Trafalgar Close, Peacehaven, was jailed for three and half years and served with an indefinite restraining order not to contact the victim.

Sussex Police said that Harry had also threatened his victim, adding: “Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an address in Peacehaven on Friday 2 September 2022.

“A woman at the address reported being threatened by Simeon Harry who had fled the scene.

“Officers spoke to the woman, 22, in more depth and she revealed a history of coercive and controlling behaviour from Harry spanning 18 months.

“She spoke of how she wasn’t allowed out of the property on her own and felt isolated from friends and family.

“She said that she was frightened of Harry and his behaviour, particularly since she became pregnant.

“Police launched an investigation and Harry was arrested. He was immediately recalled to prison for a breach of previous licence conditions which included not to contact the victim.

“Harry, 35, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and threatening another person with a knife in a private place.

“He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on Thursday 30 March.

“He was also issued with an indefinite restraining order preventing future contact with the victim.”

Investigator Michelle Mitham, of the Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “First and foremost, I’d like to commend the bravery of the victim in reporting Harry’s behaviour to police and supporting the investigation through to prosecution.

“It takes tremendous courage to stand up against someone who has displayed such controlling behaviour for such a long period of time and especially when you’re so fearful of them.

“Coercive and controlling behaviour is a form of domestic abuse and has a devastating impact on the lives of victims and their families and friends.

“As a force, we are absolutely committed to combating violence against women and girls, bringing perpetrators to justice and safeguarding their victims.”