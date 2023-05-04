BREAKING NEWS

Soft Cell announce open air concert in Sussex

Posted On 04 May 2023 at 7:08 pm
Soft Cell are heading to Sussex

Soft Cell have amassed 25 million sales, have had six UK top 10 singles and a BRIT Award to their name, and now they are delighted to announce that they will be taking to the stage at the beautiful Wiston Estate in Steyning on Saturday 9th September 2023 with very special guests Heaven 17. Plus DJ set from Spellbound.

Soft Cell live at Hammersmith Apollo 15.11.21 (pic David Pearce)

Summer isn’t over until you’ve seen legendary electronic pop group Soft Cell at this year’s ultimate 1980s open air live concert in the southeast.

Marc Almond at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea 24.10.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

The duo best known for iconic 1981 hit ‘Tainted Love’, Marc Almond and Dave Ball, achieved six Top Ten singles, three Top Ten albums and inspired synth acts from The Pet Shop Boys to Years & Years. Their latest album,Happiness Not Included’, came out last May to reviews including “Here is how you’d hope the 21st century would sound” (Classic Pop) and “Buoyed by an undimmed pop instinct and Almond’s waspish wit” (Uncut).

Soft Cell’s current studio album ‘*Happiness Not Included’

“Dave and I will get together when we have something new to say, or something to celebrate,” says vocalist Marc Almond. “And after the past two years, Soft Cell fans need something to look forward to – and Dave and I do too. It’s always an adventure.”

Heaven 17’s Martyn Ware live at the Brighton Centre 26.10.19 (pic Ian Bourn)

Share the adventure by booking your ticket, which goes on sale tomorrow (Friday 5th May) at 10am and can then be purchased HERE as well as other outlets.

Simon Price & Jayney BlamBlam aka ‘Spellbound’ with be guest DJ’s at this event’(pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team ventured up to London in 2021 to witness Soft Cell performing live at the Hammersmith Apollo – Read our account of that night HERE. We also ventured to the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea for the solo Marc Almond concert last year – you can enjoy that HERE. To read our Heaven 17 Brighton 2022 concert at the Concorde 2 review, click HERE.

www.softcell.co.uk

Soft Cell’s flyer

Heaven 17’s flyer

 

