Fire crews put out blaze at house in Hove

Posted On 17 May 2023 at 11:55 am
Firefighters put out a blaze at a house in the centre of Hove yesterday evening (Tuesday 16 May).

Half a dozen crews were sent to Sackville Road, Hove, in response to a 999 call shortly before 6.30pm.

One person needed checks after breathing in smoke.

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire in a house on Sackville Road, Hove, at 6.26pm.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a main jet to put out the fire, as well as thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots.

“Fire engines from Preston Circus, Hove, Roedean, Lewes and West Sussex were sent to the scene, supported by the command unit and aerial ladder platform.

“One casualty was monitored for smoke inhalation.

“The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.”

