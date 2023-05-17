BREAKING NEWS

Preview: Kidnapped, Theatre Royal

Posted On 17 May 2023 at 12:18 pm
I doubt you need to be familiar with Robert Loius Stevenson’s work to enjoy this but I am looking forward to seeing how this play brings his work up to date. I remember with fondness reading his adventure books set on the high seas and it will be fascinating to see his world brought to life on the stage.

From Pride & Prejudice (Sort Of) writer Isobel McArthur, Kidnapped is a riotous musical retelling of Robert Louis Stevenson’s adventure novella of the same name, shot through with his trademark blend of poetry, humour and heart. A colourful, coming of age story performed by a dynamic ensemble of actor-musicians, the production runs 18-20 May and follows 19-year-old Davie as he navigates murderous foes, Jacobite outlaws and an inept crew of pirates, all set to a soundtrack of 20th century pop hits.

Venue details
Theatre Royal
New Road
Brighton

Performances
Thu 18 & Fri 19 May, 7.30pm
Sat 20 May, 2pm & 7.30pm

Thu-Sat evenings: £12.50, £17.50, £20, £24
Sat matinee: £12.50, £15, £18.50, £22.50
Thu eve and Sat matinee: Under 26s £15
Fri-Sat Evenings: Under 26s £17.50
Members £15 Best Seats (any performance

