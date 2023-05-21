Premier League Match Day 37 – Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton

It’s arguably Albion’s biggest match for exactly 40 years.

The Seagulls are one win from a Europa League place.

It would be Albion’s first ever competitive European qualification.

Southampton are already relegated.

Julio Enciso and Alexis Mac Allister return to the starting XI for Brighton.

Pascal Gross returns to midfield.

Albion line up as follows.

Steele; Dunk Colwill; Estupinan Veltman; Gross, Encisco, Mitoma, Mac Allister, Caicedo; Ferguson.

