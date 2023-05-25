Police search for wanted man last seen sleeping on Brighton beach

Sussex Police said that officers were searching for a man who was last seen sleeping on Brighton beach.

Daniel Passmore, 29, formerly of Church Road, Hove, is wanted for recall to prison.

He is alleged to have breached the terms of his licence having been released after serving part of a jail sentence for burglary.

Sussex Police said yesterday (Wednesday 24 May): “Police are searching for wanted man Daniel Passmore.

“Daniel, 29, is sought on recall to prison having breached the terms of his release licence.

“He is from Eastbourne but was last seen sleeping rough on Brighton beach, near the pier, on Saturday 6 May.

“Daniel is also known to have links to Dorking, in Surrey.

“Anyone who sees Daniel, or knows where he is, is asked to call 999.

“Alternatively, report via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”