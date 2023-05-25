BREAKING NEWS

Police search for wanted man last seen sleeping on Brighton beach

Posted On 25 May 2023 at 4:00 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Sussex Police said that officers were searching for a man who was last seen sleeping on Brighton beach.

Daniel Passmore

Daniel Passmore, 29, formerly of Church Road, Hove, is wanted for recall to prison.

He is alleged to have breached the terms of his licence having been released after serving part of a jail sentence for burglary.

Sussex Police said yesterday (Wednesday 24 May): “Police are searching for wanted man Daniel Passmore.

“Daniel, 29, is sought on recall to prison having breached the terms of his release licence.

“He is from Eastbourne but was last seen sleeping rough on Brighton beach, near the pier, on Saturday 6 May.

“Daniel is also known to have links to Dorking, in Surrey.

“Anyone who sees Daniel, or knows where he is, is asked to call 999.

“Alternatively, report via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

What’s On

The Rose Hill among recipients of Music Venue Trust’s Pipeline Investment Fund

Posted On25 May 2023

The Top 5 music performances during this year’s Great Escape

Posted On25 May 2023

The Great Escape 2023 - The unpublished reviews!

Posted On25 May 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com