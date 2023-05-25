Solar scheme offers residents and firms an alternative to rising bills

A solar power scheme is offering residents and businesses an alternative to rising bills, according to local councils. But the deadline to sign up to the discounted scheme is tomorrow Friday (26 May).

Brighton and Hove City Council works with neighbouring local authorities and the “group-buying” organisation Solar Together to give individuals better buying power.

One of those neighbouring local authorities, East Sussex County Council, said last week: “Residents and businesses have just days left to register an interest in a solar panel scheme that can help them save money and cut their carbon emissions.

“Solar Together Sussex, a group-buying scheme supported by East Sussex County Council, remains open for registration until Friday (26 May).

“The scheme allows residents and businesses to buy high-quality solar panels, battery storage and EV (electric vehicle) charging points at competitive prices.”

The county council quoted Sally Newman, from Lewes, who said that the scheme was an opportunity for her to do her bit for the environment.

She said: “We had looked into solar panels before but it had been too expensive 10 years ago. But the cost came back from Solar Together and it was significantly cheaper than it had been.”

After a survey, she accepted a quote and 10 solar panels were installed on her roof as well as a battery set up that allowed her to store energy.

She added: “It has really made a difference. While so many people were seeing their energy bill increase by £200 to £300, ours have remained exactly the same as they were three years ago.”

Asked if she would recommend the scheme to others, she said: “I’m really pleased that we have done this.

“It can be very daunting to know where to look and who to trust. I feel the scheme carried out a lot more checks than I ever could.”

The county council said: “The scheme, which could help participants reduce their annual carbon emissions by around a tonne each year, will support the efforts by local authorities and residents to help tackle climate change.

“Those who have already invested in solar panels and are looking to get more from the renewable energy they generate can also take advantage with retrofit battery storage also available.

“Registration for the initiative, run in partnership with group purchasing experts iChoosr, is free of charge.

“Following the registration period, an auction is held with pre-approved UK solar PV (photovoltaic) suppliers to identify the most competitive deal.

“Residents will then be contacted with a personal recommendation specific to the details they submitted in their registration.

“More information about the scheme, and details on how to register an interest can be found at www.solartogether.co.uk/sussex.”