Police issue fresh appeal after Brighton teenager stabbed in Peacehaven

Sussex Police has issued a fresh appeal for help after a Brighton teenager was stabbed in Peacehaven last week.

The force said: “Officers investigating a reported stabbing in Peacehaven have appealed to locate a bag which may have been left near the scene.

“Emergency services responded to the incident in Sutton Avenue at about 5.30pm on Friday 19 May.

“A 19-year-old man from Brighton sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“Now, police are appealing for any further witnesses to come forward and to locate a bag worn by the victim which may have been left in the area.

“It is described as a dark-coloured satchel or shoulder bag with light coloured straps.

“Officers are asking residents to check bins, gardens and outdoor spaces in the area near Arundel Road West and Sutton Avenue in the town.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting reference 1221 of 19/05.”