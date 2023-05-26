Pool manager challenges ‘scoundrels’ to retrieve unbroken egg after overnight vandalism



A paddling pool has been closed on one of the hottest days of the year so far after ‘scoundrels’ threw scooters, cones and broken eggs into it overnight.

Moulsecoomb Community Leisure Centre said Saunders Park paddling pool will be closed today, while the team filter and clean the pool.

Staff have already retrieved a scooter, safety cones and general rubbish from the pool.

It is hoped that the pool will be open over the bank holiday weekend, but that customers should check their social media page for updates.

A post on its Facebook page said: “We are sorry to announce our Saunders Park paddling pool has been attacked overnight by scoundrels.

“We have recovered the cones, but due to several eggs being broken in the pool, we have had to drain it so we will be closed today as we do this.

“One egg survived the overnight violence and has been taken to Portslade Sports Centre for safekeeping.

“If you own this egg and would like to retrieve it please get in touch with the centre before midday.

“If no one comes to claim said egg, it will become a well-earned breakfast for the manager who had to fish all of this rubbish out of the pool this morning.

“In future, if you would like to throw eggs into bodies of water, could we recommend the sea where they could provide useful nutrients for sea life and wouldn’t impact children’s enjoyment of our paddling pools over the bank holiday weekend?

“To customers – we hope to reopen tomorrow and we will update as soon as possible so please keep an eye on our socials.”

