Boy, 16, stabbed in Brighton

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed in Brighton, suffering “potentially life-threatening injuries”.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to Russell Square, in Brighton, at around 4.50pm this afternoon (Saturday 27 May) to reports of a teenager having been stabbed.

“A 16-year-old boy, from Croydon, has been taken to hospital by the ambulance service with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“A significant number of officers have been deployed to the area and will continue to work on the investigation to identify and arrest anyone involved.”

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and there will be an increased police presence around the city centre this evening while we establish the full circumstances of the situation.

“Inquiries are under way to identify and locate any suspects while the victim is in the care of medical professionals.

“I understand an incident such as this is concerning for the community.

“We believe the individuals involved are known to each other and there is not deemed to be a wider risk to the public.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, has relevant video footage or has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Badbury.”