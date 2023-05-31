Two police officers may face charges over the death of a man on the A259 in Peacehaven last year – one for manslaughter and the other for perverting justice.

A file has been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The watchdog has sent the file to the CPS after investigating the events surrounding the death of 27-year-old Arthur Hölscher-Ermert.

Today (Wednesday 31 May), the IOPC said that it was “referring a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges against two Sussex Police officers relating to the death of Arthur Hölscher-Ermert”.

The IOPC said: “Mr Hölscher-Ermert, aged 27, died after he was struck by a Sussex Police vehicle in Peacehaven on the evening of Saturday 30 April 2022.

“Moments before the collision, Mr Hölscher-Ermert had got out of an Audi, in Bramber Avenue, after being pursued by another police vehicle.

“During our investigation, an officer was advised they were being criminally investigated for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

“The officer was subsequently advised they were also under investigation for the offence of unlawful act manslaughter.

“A second officer was advised they were under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.”

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Following the conclusion of our investigation and after carefully considering the evidence, we have decided there is an indication that both officers may have committed a criminal offence.

“It’s important to note that a referral to the CPS does not necessarily mean that criminal charges will follow.

“It will now be for the CPS to determine whether charges should be brought and, if so, what charges those should be.

“We have informed the family of Arthur Hölscher-Ermert and have kept them updated throughout our investigation and we have also advised the officers of our decision.

“Our sympathies remain with everyone affected by this incident.”