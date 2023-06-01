Signs telling drivers they can’t park on the pavement in a busy Brighton road have now been put up, and fines will start being doled out next week.

The ban on pavement parking in Elm Grove was approved by councillors in January after residents requested the ban.

Some reported near misses when motorists drove down the pavement to park.

Brighton and Hove City Council is currently issuing motorists with a warning notice but, from Monday 5 June, cars parked on a pavement could receive a ticket.

Councillor Trevor Muten, chair of the Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “The ban is designed to make walking safer for pedestrians, give residents better access to their homes, improve accessibility for wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs and prevent damage to the pavement.”

The ban is similar to those introduced in other parts of the city including Portland Road and Carden Avenue.