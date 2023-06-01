Signs telling drivers they can’t park on the pavement in a busy Brighton road have now been put up, and fines will start being doled out next week.
The ban on pavement parking in Elm Grove was approved by councillors in January after residents requested the ban.
Some reported near misses when motorists drove down the pavement to park.
Brighton and Hove City Council is currently issuing motorists with a warning notice but, from Monday 5 June, cars parked on a pavement could receive a ticket.
Councillor Trevor Muten, chair of the Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “The ban is designed to make walking safer for pedestrians, give residents better access to their homes, improve accessibility for wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs and prevent damage to the pavement.”
The ban is similar to those introduced in other parts of the city including Portland Road and Carden Avenue.
Can we have it city wide please ?
Totally agree, especially where parking on pavements reduces width so that pedestrians or wheelers have to walk in the road, but this is where there is plenty of space alongside the pavement.
If you were looking at places where pavement parking should be allowed this would be an ideal location, as it still occurs in Neville Road Hove.
Seems this was agreed by Labour earlier in the year and this is just being implemented now. I’d hoped that now Labour were the majority they’d be more sensible regarding the previous administration’s anti-motorist obsession.
I wonder what alternative option the council has suggested other than telling motorists to switch to cycling?
BTW, do you ever drive?