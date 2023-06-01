Local promoters LOUT certainly know a thing or two about London duo Pascal Robinson-Foster (vocals) and Bobb13 (drums) aka Bob Vylan, having previously brought them to Brighton back in 2021, when they absolutely rocked the f*ck out of The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road. It was a wild night and the energy in the room was truly electric!

Back then we observed thus:

“Bobby Vylan’s music is subversive, sometimes violent but with a powerful message against police brutality and racism. If you’re a fan of punk rock bands like IDLES, Youth Of Today and Crass or any of the other mentioned bands, you should listen to Bob Vylan’s EP’s and get and see them live as soon as you can. The way things are going, I can’t see them playing this size of venue for much longer as these boys are only going in one direction, up!”

The duo’s album ‘We Live Here‘ was released initially via Bandcamp only, sidestepping the DSPs (digital streaming platforms). It was a stance against the throwaway culture we have now and again put a monetary value to music, to someone’s artistic creation. It’s a move that has done them no harm, selling out over 250 vinyl in just a few hours, upon its initial release and becoming Louder Than War’s No.2 album of 2020 and their No.1 single with ‘We Live Here‘.

Since then the Afro-punk, Grime-punk, or whatever you want to call the outfit, have grown from strength to strength and have attracted many more loyal fans, especially off the back of their headline set at the Rebellion punk festival in Blackpool last year and also their appearance at Chalk last November for the ‘Mutations Festival’ closing party (Review HERE).

Now LOUT have announced that they will be bringing Bob Vylan back to Brighton as part of their forthcoming UK tour. This time around they will be at the Chalk venue in Pool Valley. The date will be Friday 24th November and tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 2nd June. Purchase yours from HERE or HERE.

Support for a majority of the 13 date UK tour will come from band-on-the-up Panic Shack who we also covered at last year’s Rebellion festival, as well a trio of headlining gigs (Reviews HERE).

Also support will come from Kid Bookie who we last caught up with in March 2020 (Review HERE).

