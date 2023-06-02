Folk-punk rabble – Skinny Lister – are back with a new track ‘Down On The Barrier’ plus details of two extensive tours in North America and UK and Ireland throughout Autumn/Winter 2023.

Worshipping at the immortal altar of live music and preaching the good word of punk-rock, ‘Down On The Barrier’ is a feel-good anthem that sees Skinny Lister finding God in our gig venues. Watch the video HERE.

“Take me to my church I need to confess. Chime the decibels and beat from the chest. Oh my communion, unholy communion, Roaring out the gospel ‘we shall be blessed’…Let’s get down, down on the barrier” quip the Skinnies here.

Blending pogo-primed percussion, Pogues-y punk hooks, and a chorus that demands to be roared-out loud and proud, ‘Down On The Barrier’ is a song made for the live arena and the collective strength we can draw from live music. Speaking about the message behind their euphoric, enlightening new track frontman Dan Heptinstall says:

“Music is a kind of religion to many gig-goers, and in ‘Down On The Barrier’ we’ve tried to capture that feeling. The church in this case is the venue, the sermon is the song and the preacher the artist. It’s a nod to those almost spiritual moments when we gather to enjoy some communal rock’n’roll worship, as well as a healthy dose of support, release and camaraderie. See you down on the barrier!”

Aptly capturing the energy of the Skinnies’ emphatic live show, the new track arrives as the band also announce both a UK and Ireland tour and North American for Winter 2023. Having just completed a headline tour in the UK and an extensive support tour across the US with Flogging Molly, Skinny Lister will be heading to the east coast of America and Canada for a tour with label-mates Pet Needs and Bandaid Brigade in October and November culminating in a live set at the Salty Dog Cruise. They then head home to 15 towns around the UK and Ireland throughout November and December 2023. Full dates as follows:

Skinny Lister ‘Down On The Barrier’ UK & Ireland tour 2023:

NOVEMBER

22 LIVERPOOL O2 Academy 2

23 CARLISLE The Brickyard

24 GLASGOW King Tuts

25 BELFAST Voodoo

26 DUBLIN Grand Social

30 NORWICH Arts Centre

DECEMBER

01 HULL Social

02 STOCKTON Ku Club

03 SHEFFIELD Leadmill

08 SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms

09 PLYMOUTH The Depo

10 SWANSEA Sin City

14 BRISTOL The Fleece

15 BRIGHTON Chalk

16 LONDON Lafayette

Tour tickets on sale now HERE and tickets for the Brighton show at Chalk can also be purchased from LOUT promoters HERE and also from the venue HERE.

Skinny Lister released their most recent album ‘A Matter Of Life & Love’, a raucous record that pays homage to all the greatest things in life, in 2021. Not ones to sit on their laurels, the band have been busy writing and recording album number 6 which will be released later in the year. Standby for more details on that coming soon.

Skinny Lister are:

Dan Heptinstall – lead vocals, guitar, and stomp box (July 2009–present)

Max Thomas – melodeon, mandolin and vocals (July 2009–present)

Lorna Thomas – vocals, ukulele (July 2009–present)

Scott Milsom – double bass, bass guitar and vocals (January 2017–present)

Tim Hillsdon – drums (August 2022–present)

