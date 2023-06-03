I can remember exactly where I was when I first heard about the then brand new glitzy Brighton based quintet known as SLANT. It was in the downstairs bar, outside the food caravan area of The Hope & Ruin in Brighton and a conversation struck up between myself and a chap going by the name of James Virtue. He informed me that he and his other former BIMM school chums (Katy, Frankie, Aurora, and Jamie) were in a new band and that we (at Brighton & Hove News) should check them out! We did! We immediately loved them!

That was around three years ago and since then SLANT have played many decent live sets witnessed by many members of our team. They were always entertaining and never had an unfavourable review. SLANT were a breath of fresh air and offered something new to the local scene and beyond.

They were hard to pigeonhole and as a result gained many support slots from headliners that were right across the music spectrum. It seemed that after every gig, they had gained some more eager fans. However, in our last review, we reported that rumour had it that they were calling it a day. This was indeed confirmed by a band member with our reviewer after their set. This was a great shame! I, personally, was sad to read the review when it came into the office for publishing. Seems as though I wouldn’t get to see one of my fave local bands ever again!

SLANT then announced on 30th May that there was one more performance left in them and that they would be bowing out with a headline concert at the Green Door Store on Saturday 10th June. This will be our last review of them. Their official statement is shown below and as a thank you for entertaining us, we have added our published photos of the band as a memento. Enjoy them.

“From all at SLANT we would like to announce, with heavy hearts, we have decided our journey as a band has come to a close.

It’s been an exciting, crazy and wonderful 3 years together with so many highlights. From our debut single to our first EP, from the shows we played in basements of bars to Kentish Town Forum and everything in between. We’re all super proud of what we’ve achieved in the last 3 years and, above all, so grateful for everyone we’ve had the pleasure of working with along the way.

We’d like to say thank you to our team working behind the scenes who believed in us and helped us achieve goals we never thought possible. We’d also like to thank anyone who bought a ticket to a show, bought our merch, helped us design our merch and artwork, all the photographers and videographers we worked with, our driver and friend Noah, to promoters for putting us on, for all the venues who had us and the local support from BBC Introducing. The love we received from our friends and supporters kept us going and we are so grateful for that.

The decision to end the band has not been an easy one; it’s a project we will all remember with fondness but we are all excited for what’s to come from each of us for the future.

We wanted to put on one last killer show for all our friends to see us as SLANT for the final time. As such, we are pleased to announce our farewell show, which will be at Green Door Store on 10th June. No pre-sale tickets, £5 on the door only. We hope to see you all there.

It’s been a pleasure to be a part of such a great music scene, amongst so many other great bands. Thanks from the very bottom of our hearts, from us all…

SLANT xxx

Katy, Frankie, Aurora, James & Jamie”

Slant are on Bandcamp and find out more about them HERE.