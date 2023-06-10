A man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two bodies were found at a house in Newhaven last night (Friday 9 June).

Sussex Police said: “Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two people were found in a house in Newhaven on Friday evening.

“Officers attended a property, in Lewes Road, Newhaven, shortly after 7pm following a report of a murder.

“A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their next of kin have been informed.

“A 64-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey said: “We are in the early stages of this fast-moving investigation, following a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives.

“A suspect was swiftly taken into custody and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

“I understand this will be alarming to the community and there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we establish the full circumstances.”