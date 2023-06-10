A Brighton man has been charged with murdering a husband and wife in Newhaven.

Sussex Police said tonight (Saturday 10 June): “A man has been charged with the murder of a married couple at a house in Lewes Road, Newhaven.

“Officers were called to the property shortly after 7pm on Friday 9 June, where the bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were sadly discovered.

“Their next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported at this time.

“Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been charged with two counts of murder.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 June.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of the two victims at this extremely difficult time.

“While our work to establish the exact circumstances of what happened are ongoing, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.

“I’d like to thank the public for their understanding and remind them not to speculate or comment on anything which could jeopardise our investigation in the meantime.”

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place next week and we will not be releasing any further details in the meantime.