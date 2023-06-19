The former deputy chief constable of Sussex has been awarded the King’s Police Medal in the Birthday Honours List.

Bernie O’Reilly, 53, was given the medal for distinguished service as he prepares to leave his current job at the College of Policing.

Bernard Declan O’Reilly joined the College of Policing from Sussex Police in November 2018 after two and a half years with the force.

Next month he becomes the chief executive of the Health and Care Professions Council. The HCPC is the statutory regulator for 15 health and care professions including dietitians, paramedics and physiotherapists.

Mr O’Reilly joined Sussex Police seven years ago – on Monday 20 June 2016 – as deputy to the former chief constable Giles York.

He was previously an assistant chief constable with Staffordshire Police where he had served since becoming a police officer in 1989.

He had wide-ranging experience in operational policing, including divisional command, major crime investigation and strategic firearms.

He also headed Staffordshire’s diversity unit and led on the development and training of officers and staff.

Mr O’Reilly joined the College of Policing as deputy chief executive and during his spell there he spent nine months as interim chief executive in 2021.