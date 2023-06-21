Police are hunting for a mobile phone in the double murder case, having arrested a Brighton man who has since been charged and brought to court.

Sussex Police said this morning (Wednesday 21 June): “Police are seeking to locate a mobile phone in connection with a double murder investigation in Newhaven.

“Officers have carried out extensive searches of the Newhaven area for the white iPhone 12 – in a clear case with pineapples on it – which belonged to 30-year-old Chloe Bashford.

“They are now asking that anyone who has been in possession of the phone or knows where it could be to come forward so it can be examined in line with the investigation.

“Chloe and her husband, 33-year-old Josh Bashford, were tragically found deceased at their home, in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on the evening of Friday 9 June.

“Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with two counts of murder.

“He remains remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on (Thursday) 3 August.”

Martin, who was said by police to have known his victims, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 June.

He was remanded in custody and brought before Judge Christine Laing at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 14 June.

Martin was further remanded in custody by Judge Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

He is due to enter a plea at a hearing on Thursday 3 August and, if he pleads not guilty, he is due to go on trial on Monday 27 November.