A driver from Brighton was arrested after a crash left a motorcyclist with potentially life-changing injuries.

The 36-year-old driver was arrested after a crash on the A270 at the Holmbush roundabout, in Shoreham, involving his Nissan Micra and a Honda motorcycle.

The rider, who is in his sixties, is being treated in hospital after the crash just after 7.30p on Wednesday (21 June).

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, at around 7.35pm on Wednesday 21 June.

“A Nissan Micra was reported to have collided with a Honda motorcycle at the Holmbush roundabout.

“The motorcycle rider, a man in his sixties, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

“The driver of the car, a 36-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Newbridge.”