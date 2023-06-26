A decision to quadruple on-street parking charges in four zones in Brighton and Hove is to be reviewed.

Labour leader Bella Sankey announced the review today (Monday 26 June) after an outcry from the public.

Councillor Sankey said: “Today we’re announcing a review of all planned changes to parking fees and charges due to be introduced next month.

“This is with a view to taking a long-term, strategic approach to parking pricing in the city, taking into account income projections for the year ahead.

“While we need to work carefully to balance the council’s budget, we must also recognise people’s concerns about price rises during this ‘cost of living crisis’.

“In particular, we want to ensure patients, carers and staff have affordable access to our hospitals and other important services within the city.”

Parking for an hour was due to go up from £1.40 to £5.60 in parking zones C, H, J and N.

The areas affected included central Hove, Queen’s Park, the London Road Station area and Kemp Town, with hospital staff and patients among those affected.

Parking for more than four hours – or up to 11 hours – in the same zones was due to almost treble from £7.60 to £22.70.

Conservative group leader Alistair McNair criticised the proposals that his party voted against twice before the budget was voted through in February.

Councillor McNair said: “Many residents in Patcham and Hollingbury, Westdene and Hove Park and across the city have been venting their fury about the skyrocketing cost of parking in Brighton and Hove, essentially pricing not only tourists but hardworking residents, families and the disabled out of travelling and working around the city by car.

“The fee pricing structure can be complicated and zones have also changed, leading to confusion and shock with prices suddenly increasing threefold in places.

“Conservatives voted against the parking increases and against the budget in February exactly because of these huge increases on top of huge council tax increases.

“As we have seen, higher parking fees have led to a lower intake of parking revenue. It is counterproductive – a fall in revenue of £1.2 million.

“This will surely increase at a time we need to plug a £3 million gap. We hope the new administration reflects quickly on these rises and helps out residents who are already struggling with the cost of living, much of the struggle being down to the council’s own decisions.”

Conservative councillor Samer Bagaeen, who speaks for his party on transport, was equally critical, saying: “Where we have ended up is the result of the past two administrations taking action on reducing the number of parking places to make way for active travel improvements resulting in the loss of £1.2 million in parking revenue.

“Residents should be under no doubt that we have arrived here by design and not by accident.

“The tripling of parking charges in parts of the city and new changes to other parking schemes coming on board will cost residents more money to make up the shortfall that started with Labour’s 2019 administration losing a large number of parking bays along the seafront.”

Green group convenor Steve Davis chaired the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee during the budget-setting process.

Labour and Conservatives voted against increased parking charges when the proposals went before them in January.

Councillor Davis said: “The council has a responsibility to finance road improvements as well as bus passes for elderly residents and those with disabilities.

“Parking charges have made this possible while also reducing congestion. At the same time, reviews are always welcome to ensure that fees are proportionate. We look forward to inputting into that process.”