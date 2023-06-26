UPDATE: A man has been charged with dangerous driving during a car meet on Brighton seafront yesterday evening.

Multiple drivers were arrested for the same offences last night after cars reportedly sped along residential roads and along the seafront.

Residents reported cars speeding on Roman Road and along the A259 between the marina and Peacehaven.

And there were also cars and bikes with loud exhausts speeding along Home Farm Road in Moulsecoomb on both Saturday and Sunday night.

This morning, Sussex Police confirmed Dimitar Ognyanov, 34, of Milton Road, Croydon, has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop a vehicle when required to do so by police.

He has been released on bail to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 20 July 2023.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted yesterday evening: “There’s a large car meet taking place in Brighton this evening. Whilst most are behaving there are a small few ruining it for the rest.

“Currently officers have people in custody for offences including failing to stop and dangerous driving.

“Officers have also issued tickets for other driving matters including no number plates and due care matters.

“We want people to enjoy these events but also need people to keep safe.”

One Hove resident replied: “Almost every single one flew down Roman Road at about 50mph. Some even stopped when residents waved them to slow, then absolutely floored it. Down 20mph residentials. Cones ended up blocking the road to stop it.

“Should pretty much all be in custody.”

Another said: “Witnessed inconsiderate and dangerous driving throughout the weekend followed by a night of screaming backfiring exhausts up and down the coast road between the Marina and Peacehaven.

“Stop ‘engaging’ and start throwing the book at individuals who use public roads as a racetrack.”

On Nextdoor, Moulsecoomb residents posted about noise from boy racers on Saturday and Sunday night, with “loud ear splitting exhausts”.

Sussex Police has been asked for an update on the arrests.