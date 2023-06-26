The final phase of the long-planned reworking of the roads from the Pavilion to the Palace Pier will not now go ahead this year.

Brighton and Hove City Council was in the process of appointing contractors for the approved scheme in January, with construction expected to start in the spring.

Now, following May’s elections when Labour won an overall majority, the scheme is being called back in for review.

This follows the announcement that the A259 cycle lane extension from Fourth Avenue to Hove Lagoon, also due to start imminently, was being paused.

The chair of the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, Councillor Trevor Muten, said: “We are currently reviewing the next phase of our Valley Gardens improvement scheme and expect to bring a report to our Transport and Sustainability committee in the autumn.

“We’re keen to see whether the funding that has been committed to it can be used in ways that will bring further improvements to the look and feel of the area.

“It’s a key city centre project, and we want to make sure it offers the maximum benefit to people in our city.”

The review was slammed by Green leader Steve Davis, who warned it could cause reputational and financial damage.

“The Valley Gardens project is yet another hugely successful, popular and costed scheme that’s ready to go. It is so disappointing that Labour’s idea for progress for the city is more delay as they try to reinvent the wheel.

“It looks like there’s going to be reputational and financial damage on the line, again.

“Labour think that more changes and more delay will be worth it. But perfect is the enemy of the good; this city needs real improvement as soon as possible. The planet’s on fire, and Labour are blowing hot and cold on solutions.

“We’re disappointed, but hardly surprised. Sitting behind closed doors, seeing what threads of progress can be unravelled, seems to be par for the course for this administration. Here we go again.”

The plans include a T-junction and traffic lights to replace the Aquarium Roundabout as well as new separate cycle lanes and an outdoor events space.

They were originally approved by the Environment Transport and Sustainability in January 2022, supported by both the Greens and Labour.

At that meeting, a motion to delay the scheme in order for traffic modelling data to be published to demonstrate bus journeys would not be made longer was also voted against by both Labour and the Greens.