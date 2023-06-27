Following unprecedented public demand, Haircut 100 are back with their first UK tour in over 40 years. Hot on the heels of their ‘Pelican West’ 40th anniversary shows in London and Oxford in May this year, which sold out in less than 20 minutes –– now the band wow fans with the announcement that they’ll be taking to the road. ‘Haircut 100% Live’ is a 15 date UK tour throughout October and November and sees the band performing live in Sussex.

“40 years since ‘Pelican West’ went Platinum, and we thought a few people might want to celebrate with us at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire… Wow! What a fantastic night it was back in May this year! Our fans are incredible and tickets sold out so fast that our families and friends almost missed the boat, those tickets became gold dust,” smiles Nick Heyward. “But we are coming back with a tour to beat all tours this autumn, and we can’t wait. All the hits that you love and new tracks that we are bursting to share with you. See you all there for the biggest tour that Haircut 100 have ever undertaken.”

Bringing the past 40 years whizzing into the present day, the Haircut 100 boys will come together to fuse the sounds of the original ‘Pelican West’ album, along with their classic 80s hits, as well as new music from the band. These shows will be an unforgettable Haircut 100 live experience that fans won’t want to miss.

The London boys of new-wave pop guarantee a headline set that promises to raise the roof on a fantastic day for Haircut 100 fans. Be there!

Haircut 100 tour dates:

10 October Vicar St, Dublin

12 October NX, Newcastle

13 October Queens Hall, Edinburgh

18 October O2 Ritz, Manchester

19 October De Montfort Hall, Leicester

25 October Town Hall, Birmingham

28 October Hexagon, Reading

1 November O2 Academy, Bournemouth

2 November Tramshed, Cardiff

3 November Corn Exchange, Cambridge

9 November Forum, Bath

10 November De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

11 November Corn Exchange, Ipswich

16 November O2 Academy, Liverpool

17 November Barbican, York

‘Haircut 100% Live Tour’ tickets go on general sale Friday 30th June and can be purchased HERE. Tickets for the Sussex concert at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion can also be purchased HERE.

Further Haircut 100 information:

Haircut 100 released their debut album in February 1982, ‘Pelican West’. The band were an instant smash with four UK Top 10 singles including ‘Fantastic Day’, ‘Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)’ and ‘Love Plus One’, with the album storming into the UK Top 10 for three months, ten weeks of which were in the Top 5, and 34 weeks in the Top 40.

Over 40 years on, the band released a bonus version of that iconic ‘Pelican West’ album, with a one-off live show to bring the album to life – public demand for tickets spurred the need for a full UK tour. Haircut 100 are back! Over four CDs, there are 54 tracks, of which 24 are unreleased, including nascent versions of later Nick Heyward solo hits ‘Whistle Down The Wind’, ‘Blue Hat For A Blue Day’ and the great lost Haircut 100 single ‘Sunny Boy, Sunny Girl’. The album is available as a Super Deluxe Edition featuring a new remaster of ‘Pelican West,’ all the 12” mixes and b-sides, a live set from Hammersmith Odeon and for the first time, the demos for their unfinished second album, which was given the provisional title ‘Blue Hat For A Blue Day’. The 4-CD set features a 44-page booklet with a new 10,000-word sleeve note featuring an oral history of the time with all members interviewed by the set’s curator, author and DJ Daryl Easlea. The booklet includes memorabilia and exclusive photos from the personal collection of Haircut’s guitarist Graham Jones and bassist Les Nemes.

The purchase options can be located HERE.

Local Haircut 100 fans might also like to know that at the time of publishing, that Resident records in Brighton are selling a red vinyl Record Store Day 2023 edition of ‘Haircut 100% Live! Hammersmith Odeon Spring 1982’ album. Find out more HERE.

A review of Haircut 100’s tour from back in 1982 can be found below or by clicking the link HERE.

