A woman has been stabbed in Brighton and police have asked the public for help as they try to find the knife attacker.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Sunday 26 May): “An investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Brighton.

“Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Church Place, at the bottom of Manor Road at 6.33pm on Saturday (25 May).

“Officers attended the scene and a 37-year-old woman was found with a stab wound.

“She was taken to hospital and received treatment.

“At this time, her injury is not described as life-threatening or life-changing.

“The suspect is still outstanding and inquiries are ongoing to trace him.”

Detective Inspector Donna Ward said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are searching to find the suspect.

“There were lots of people in the area at that time and we would urge those who were to report any information to police as well as dashcam or doorbell footage.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage can contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1179 of 26/05 Operation Woodstock.”