A Peacehaven school is to have a dedicated classroom for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

A modular classroom is to be adapted at Meridian Community Primary School while a similar proposal has been agreed for Denton Community Primary School, in Newhaven.

The schemes were approved by East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education Bob Standley last Wednesday (20 June).

The classrooms will each provide support for up to eight pupils who have special educational needs and disabilities, including autism.

The first children should be able to use the new classrooms in September next year and the tailored classrooms are the latest of several to be created by the county council in recent years.

The council is trying to increase the capacity for SEND pupils in mainstream schools because of the rise in the number of children with “education, health and care plans” (EHCPs).

The latest decision follows a statutory consultation which was approved by Councillor Standley in March.

In addition, the council had already consulted parents and staff at both schools, with most responses in support.

Meridian has an accessibility plan which is also intended to increase the extent to which disabled pupils can participate in the school’s curriculum through staff training and classroom organisation.

It also seeks to improve the school’s physical environment with ramps, handrails and other physical aids including specialist desks and computer equipment.

The plan also aims to improve the delivery of information to disabled pupils which is already provided to pupils who are not disabled.

The school’s website said: “This should be done within a reasonable period of time and in formats that take account of any views expressed by pupils or parents about their preferred means of communication such as braille, audio tape, large print and the provision of information orally.”