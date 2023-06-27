A new monthly disco night for people with learning disabilities has launched in Moulsecoomb.

Community-owned pub The Bevy hosted the first disco with a DJ and karaoke on Friday, 23 June.

The discos are run by people with learning disabilities with everyone welcome to participate.

The Bevy is working with the Enjoolata Foundation, a local grant-making charity, who is helping fund the events.



Warren Carter, chair of The Bevy said: “We had about 40 people of all ages.

“It was mainly attended by people who volunteer and work at Moulsecoomb Forest garden who use The Bevy for meetings because everyone is so friendly and welcoming without being patronising.

“We want it to be run by people with learning disabilities – on the deck and behind the bar – but everyone is invited.

“We want to work with everyone to make it the biggest, most inclusive party in town.”

The idea followed a successful night in collaboration with the Blue Camel Club at last year’s Brighton Fringe.

Blue Camel Club, run by learning disability charity Carousel, have been putting on similar events for 24 years across Brighton and the South East.

The free-entry events will be held on the third Friday of each month, with the next event to be held on 21 July from 7pm to 11pm.

The Bevy is hosting a public meeting about the future of the pub on Saturday, 1 July at 2pm to discuss challenges and opportunities it faces.