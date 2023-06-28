A Brighton woman has been given a prison sentence for two burglaries, an assault by beating and four charges of having drugs.

Jade Jago, 35, of North Place, Brighton, stole a bag containing credit cards and £1,180 in cash when she went behind the counter at Magic Wok, in Preston Street, Brighton.

She pleaded guilty to burglary by trespass and to attacking Ping Chen on the same occasion in June 2021 before the government lifted the last of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

About a month later, Jago was arrested in Brighton and found to have cocaine, heroin, cannabis and a zopiclone sleeping pill. She admitted four counts of having drugs.

Jago was arrested again in October 2021 for burgling a takeaway van in Brighton – a charge that she also admitted.

She was jailed for seven months in total at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (23 June) by Recorder David Brock.

The recorder jailed her for three months for the Magic Wok burglary with three months to be served concurrently – at the same time – for assaulting Miss Chen.

She was jailed for a total of four weeks in total for the drugs offences – to be served consecutively to the burglary sentence.

And she was given a further three-month prison term to be served consecutively for burgling the takeaway van.

In total, she was given a seven-month term of imprisonment but the court was told that she had already served four months on remand since her last arrest.

As a result, she was expected to be freed.

Recorder Brock imposed a victim surcharge of £156 and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.