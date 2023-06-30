A teenager has been seriously injured while riding an e-scooter after a crash with a Range Rover yesterday.

The 19-year-old is in hospital in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 6.50pm in New England Street close to the junction with Elder Place.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles involved to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or email: collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote Operation Goodrich.