Albion have confirmed that Joel Veltman has signed a new two-year contract until June 2025.

Men’s first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “I am very pleased that he has extended his contract. He is a good example to the other players, and he will be a key and important player for us.”

Joel is an Ajax academy graduate and made his first team debut in 2012, going onto play 246 games for the 36-time Eredivisie champions.

In his time there, he would win the league three times, the KNVB Cup in 2019, finish as a runner-up in the Europa League in 2017 and reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

He has been a regular for us in his three years here, and he made 31 Premier League appearances last season, helping us finish sixth and qualify for European football for the first time in our history.

In total Joel has made 106 appearances for the club since he joined us from Ajax in 2020. His experience will be key in club’s first-ever Euro campaign in this season’s Europa League.