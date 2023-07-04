A trio of brick sculptures has been installed outside Portslade Town Hall to mark a new civic space.

The “organic shapes” by artist Felicity Hammond were commissioned by Brighton and Hove City Council to be put between the town hall and the newly built Victoria Road housing development.

They have been developed with architecture and ideas studio CAN.



A press release announcing the installation says: “Hammond and CAN have produced a cluster of three organic forms appearing as weathered sections of brickwork, washed up and castaway by the sea.

“The forms are made from cement mixed with an aggregate of waste bricks leftover from the construction of the new housing. Sited in the central civic space of the development, fragments of brick are revealed on the polished surface of the sculptures, mimicking the way that the tide erodes and smoothes industrial materials.

“The history of the site and its coastal location are embedded in the processes used to make the artwork, which references the local former brickfield and the polishing company that once occupied the adjacent town hall.

“The polished brick forms in place are a series of steel hoops, which at once blend into the aesthetic of municipal design yet also stand out, like a warning or a marker.

“The painted steel mimics the change in texture on the concrete forms, suggesting a rising tidal line; a hint at the challenges faced by coastal towns.

“Through this gesture, Forecast responds to the very nature of permanence in relation to public art, asking its audience not only to consider the material histories related to the site, but also its future form.”