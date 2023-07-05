The owners of a Hove holiday home with a hot tub has been ordered to stop using it as short term accommodation.

Anita Dato owns Haven Lodge in Eaton Villas which has been advertised as a holiday let for up to eight people, close to the beach and city centre.

But last month, Brighton and Hove City Council issued an enforcement order to cease the use as short term visitor accommodation.

The home has already been marked as unavailable on hotel listing sites.

The enforcement order was issued and served on 13 June, and is valid from 20 July, with a deadline of 20 August.

Earlier this month, Brighton and Hove City Council turned down an application to turn a house in Camelford Street, Kemp Town, into a holiday home.

Star Property Group had already been using the house as a short term let, and neighbours said they had already been impacted by noise and anti-social behaviour.

One objector who had lived in the street for 25 years said: “Our small, friendly, residential community has suffered immeasurably by the number of homes bought on a whim by greedy, ruthless landlords, pushing up rents and denying families a right to a decent home.”

Labour’s manifesto for May’s elections in Brighton and Hove included a pledge to push for better regulation of short-term lets.

The government is proposing to introduce a national register of Airbnb hosts to curb rowdy behaviour by guests.