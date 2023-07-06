A charity helping homeless people has been granted planning permission to enlarge a shared house despite objections from neighbours.

St Mungo’s can build a single-storey rear extension on the lower-ground floor of 2 Gordon Road, Brighton, as well as a two-storey side extension and a rear dormer extension.

The extensions will allow the charity to increase the number of people living in the property – a house in multiple occupation (HMO) – from seven people to eight.

People in the public gallery heckled – with shouts of “it’s an absolute joke” – as Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee approved the proposal at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 5 July).

One of the property’s neighbours Melissa Melly spoke on behalf of 40 objectors to tell councillors that the shared house had been a “nightmare” for the past 18 years.

She said: “We have suffered severe sleep loss, disturbances from loud voices, slamming doors, visitors in and out day and night, drug taking and anti-social behaviour.

“This has been hugely detrimental to our mental and physical health as well as our relationships and ability to work.”

In previous years the house was occupied by students which Ms Melly said could be noisy one year and quiet another.

She told the committee that neighbours had kept noise diaries, complained to the police and asked the council to revoke the HMO licence.

Neighbours were worried about drug and alcohol use and loss of privacy if the extension went ahead, she added.

Labour councillor Liz Loughran supported residents’ objections to the scheme. She said that the communal areas could become overcrowded.

St Mungo’s regional director Dan Olney said that the charity currently ran the Housing First project, a supported housing project in Gloucester Street and an employment support project.

Mr Olney said: “There are many people stuck in 24-hour hostels who no longer require that level of support – or for whom that type of services is not suitable – and they’re ready to move on into more independent accommodation.

“The Gordon Road project will play a pivotal role in helping these people by freeing up other valuable spaces in 24-hour hostel provision for people who are on the streets who need it.”

Mr Olney said that St Mungo’s was “new to the property” after leasing the building last October. He said that staff would be available from 9am to 5pm daily and the residents would not have “high needs”.

Any residents would also have to sign up for a licence, he said, and comply with a set of rules when moving into the building.

Labour councillor Julie Cattell said that it looked as though the new regime would be “well managed”, adding: “I do feel that we need to be considering accommodation for people who have had less than a good start in life and do need extra support.

“These sort of HMOs and facilities are helping those people to move on and make life better for themselves. I feel sad there is a general expectation they will be causing harm to the area.”

The committee voted in favour of the plan except for Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey.