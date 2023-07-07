Councillors have agreed to remove a controversial planter for four weeks to see if the change affects air pollution.

However, Green councillor Steve Davis said that he could not vote for the move because the planter in Rottingdean High Street had improved air quality and made people feel safer.

Debate has raged since the planter was introduced in October 2019 to create a chicane as part of a wider project to tackle pollution by Rottingdean Parish Council and Brighton and Hove City Council.

At the same, a hatched yellow box was painted by Dene’s Mews and traffic was barred from turning right out of West Street into High Street by the A259 traffic lights.

High Street has been an “air quality management area” since 2013 because nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions exceeded legal limits.

At a Brighton and Hove City Council Transport and Sustainability Committee meeting at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Thursday 6 July), Councillor Davis said that the planter should stay.

He said: “Residents have mentioned that people noticed an improvement in air quality and also they felt safer.

“If there was ever a road in our city that needed to be car-free, it’s Rottingdean High Street.”

The Green opposition leader added that Monday (3 July) was the hottest day recorded, with an average planet-wide temperature of 17.03C.

Councillor Davis said that scientists believed that this record, which has stood since 1996, will be broken this summer, which was another reason why he could not vote to remove the planter.

Labour councillor Gary Wilkinson asked if four weeks was long enough for officials to monitor the effects of removing the planter. He was told that it was.

A four-week traffic count is under way in Steyning Road – and a second count without the planter is due to start in September.

Councillor Wilkinson said: “Hopefully, the option will remain to bring this back if negative impacts can be shown.”

If removing the planter had no impact, councillors were told that it would not return.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, listened to the meeting.

She said afterwards: “The Rottingdean High Street air quality improvement scheme should be a case study for all councils on how not to implement a road project.”