Drusillas Zoo has named 10 Humboldt penguins after Brighton and Hove Albion players and head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

The Humboldt penguins, which are native to Chile and Peru, have been named De Zerbi, Steele, Webster, Dunk, March, Gross, Mitoma, Veltman, Enciso and Ferguson.

Albion said: “Our mascot Gully paid a visit last week to give the new arrivals a proper Albion welcome, although the penguins complained that they would have preferred a visit from Aunt Artica.

“Albion fan and Drusillas visitor services manager Carla Lee came up with the idea to mark our best ever top-flight season – her idea was so good that they didn’t even have to flipper coin to decide.”

She said: “The football club are a huge part of the local community and I am a massive Brighton fan. After the season the men’s team have had, what better way for us to honour them than by naming our new penguins after some of the squad.

“It was really difficult to narrow it down to the ten players, I felt like a coach having to pick their starting team!

“I wanted to honour the players who have played a big part, but Alexis Mac Allister had to be dropped after he left for Liverpool.

“I tried to include ones who would be good for puns, such as Gross, as penguins smell gross, they like to Dunk under water, and of course there is March of the penguins.

“De Zerbi had to be in it as he ‘De Zerbs it’! The penguins are all South American, so it was great to be able to name one after Enciso.”

Drusillas managing director Ollie Smith is excited about the new additions but admits that his team of keepers might need a bit of an education into how the penguins have got their names in a bid to break the ice with visitors.

He said: “We always try and think of creative ways to introduce new animals to Drusillas. It adds to the personalities of them.

“Brighton is our biggest catchment area for visitors and we see loads of kids and adults in Albion shirts, so hopefully they will be eager to see the penguins. The fact that the penguins are South American adds to that link.

“The penguins are one of our top three most popular species here, so it’s great to be add this element to their stories.

“We might have to teach our keepers a bit on the history of the club so they’re able to answer any questions our visitors might have.

“Our keepers are very knowledgeable on the species. Now they need to know how well Brighton did during the last season and why those players were picked.”

Albion added: “If you’d like to adopt one of the penguins, give Drusillas a wing.”