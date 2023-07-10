A proposed big rise in parking fees is likely to be formally scrapped at a meeting this week.

The council said: “Reversing a planned change to parking charges in four areas of Brighton and Hove will be one of the options considered when councillors meet this Thursday.”

“Members of the Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee will discuss proposals for the London Road Station, Queen’s Park, Central Hove and the Royal Sussex County Hospital areas.”

The council said this afternoon (Monday 10 July): “Among the recommendations in the ‘parking fees and charges report’ is to keep all four zones on the city’s low parking tariff.

“This would reverse a decision to switch them to a high tariff. The previously proposed changes would have increased the charge for parking for one hour from £1.50 to £5.60.

“The report going to the committee comes just two weeks after a review of these fees and charges was announced by council leader Bella Sankey in response to concerns raised by residents, visitors and businesses.”

Councillor Sankey said: “We’ve taken swift action to look at the changes we inherited in response to acute and understandable concerns raised by our residents, businesses and visitors.

“While we have to work hard to balance the council’s budget, it’s wrong to raise parking fees and charges so sharply in key areas of our city especially while we’re in the middle of a ‘cost of living crisis’.

“This is especially true around the Royal Sussex County Hospital where we should be supporting NHS staff, patients, families and carers.”

The council added: “The report says that the financial implication of keeping all four zones on the low tariff would be approximately £400,000.

“However, it also says it the move could increase demand for these spaces and limit the deficit.

“In particular, officers have taken into account the need to ensure patients, carers and staff have affordable access to the city’s hospitals and other important services.

“Thursday’s paper comes ahead of a more detailed review of parking charges across the city which will report back to the committee over the autumn period.”