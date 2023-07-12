Council staff have been testing machines to work out the best way to tackle overgrown weeds on streets and pavements across Brighton and Hove.

The council said: “Brighton and Hove City Council has recently trialled new machinery to help with weeding pavements across the city.

“The new measures include mechanical sweepers, weed rippers and specialist strimmers with weed ripping brushes.”

Labour councillors Tim Rowkins and Theresa Fowler recently met members of the Cityclean team to inspect the new machinery and hear feedback from staff.

The council said: “They concluded that significant improvements have been made using the new machinery which will be used to accelerate weeding over the next few months.

“Weeds across Brighton and Hove have increased since the committee decision to end the use of glyphosate in 2019 and the council is keen to get the situation back under control urgently.

“The council’s priority is to ensure streets, pavements and the wider environment are safe and accessible for residents and to limit damage to highway infrastructure.

“There is a team dedicated to weeding and maintaining street access across the city who are trialling new methods and machinery to help with weeding this season.

“This year the council also started recruitment early and filled the roles they were advertising.

“Early recruitment success meant they were able to get ahead with weeding and pavement maintenance before the weather warmed up.

“The council have established a traffic light system to identify areas where weeding and pavement maintenance will be prioritised while they trial new weeding methods.

“Streets and highways across Brighton and Hove are ranked into red, amber and green zones based on information provided by the council’s highways and street cleansing teams, as well as feedback from residents.

“Red zones are areas where access, trip hazards and damage to highways are more likely which the council will tackle as a priority.”

Councillor Rowkins, who chairs the council’s City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee, said: “We know that dealing with weeds on our pavements is a top priority for residents.

“We are looking at several additional tools to accelerate our weeding and ensure our pavements are accessible for our residents.

“I have been regularly meeting with our street team and I was pleased to be able to inspect the new machinery. The brush weeder was particularly impressive.

“Our new traffic light system and machinery have meant we’ve been able to tackle weeding more effectively this season but there is still a lot of progress to be made.

“We look forward to reviewing and sharing future weeding plans with residents.”