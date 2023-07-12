Public toilets in Easthill Park, Portslade, have been vandalised just eight days after reopening.

The men’s toilets in Easthill Park are now closed due to vandalism but the women’s and the accessible toilets remain open.

The facilities at Easthill Park were one of seven public toilet blocks across the city reopened with reduced hours on Monday 3 July.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that they hoped that the entire block would reopen this afternoon.

Labour councillor Les Hamilton, who represents South Portslade, said: “It took months to get the proposed closures reversed and staff recruited.

“It has only taken a couple of weeks for an act of vandalism to lead to the gents toilet at Easthill Park being closed.

“Very disappointing and pointless.”

Brighton and Hove City Council has been recruiting for additional staff to increase opening hours of the public toilets across the city.

Lead councillor for the environment Tim Rowkins said: “I’m incredibly disappointed that a urinal and a sink in the public toilets at Easthill Park have been vandalised – only a week after they reopened.

“We’ve closed the men’s toilets so that our hardworking team can fix the damage.

“We are hoping they will be back open for our residents and visitors later today.

“The rest of the toilet block is remaining open.”

Five public toilet blocks are still temporarily closed: Black Rock, Royal Pavilion Gardens, The Level and Wild Park, with toilets at Park Road, Rottingdean, under refurbishment.