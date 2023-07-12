A telecoms company has lost its appeal to site 5G phone masts on the roof of a block of flats in Hove.

Brighton and Hove City Council refused permission in April 2021 for Waldon Telecom, acting for the mobile phone companies EE and Three, to fit six antennas to the roof of Coombe Lea, in Grand Avenue.

When the council’s Planning Committee met, concerns included potential harm to the character of The Avenues Conservation Area and the setting of listed buildings.

The detached houses in Grand Avenue are grade II listed buildings, as are properties in King’s Mews, in Third Avenue, while Grand Avenue Mansions is “locally listed”.

Waldron Telecom appealed against the decision last year, saying that the harm to the area’s heritage would be “less than substantial” and any harm would be outweighed by the public benefit.

The company said: “There is a demonstrable need for the appeal proposal to allow the continued and enhanced provision of services on two mobile networks within the Hove which is in the public interest.

“There is a demonstrable need for the appeal proposal to allow the continued and enhanced provision of services on two mobile networks within the Hove, which is in the public interest.”

Waldron said that the council did not give “due regard” to the need for the masts.

Planning inspector Jane Smith visited the site twice this year – in April and last month – before the appeal was turned down last Friday (7 July).

She said that the scale of the buildings tended to “draw the eye upwards”, resulting in the masts “intruding to a harmful degree above the roofscape”.

Ms Smith said: “The proposed development would fail to preserve or enhance the character or appearance of The Avenues Conservation Area and would not preserve the setting of nearby statutorily and locally listed buildings.

“It would result in less than substantial harm to the significance of heritage assets which is not outweighed by public benefits.

“Having had regard to the development plan as a whole, along with all other relevant material considerations, I conclude that the appeal should be dismissed.”

Coombe Lea resident Serena Mitchell led the campaign against the roof masts, attracting support from more than 160 people including former Central Hove ward councillor Gary Wilkinson and Hove MP Peter Kyle.

She said: “On behalf of Coombe Lea residents and our many neighbours in the surrounding Avenues Conservation Area who supported our campaign, I am delighted with this decision to dismiss the appeal.

“I’d also like to thank our former ward councillor Gary Wilkinson and local Hove MP Peter Kyle, who lent their support to this campaign, along with local heritage groups.

“It is not right or fair that ordinary people have to fight big corporates just to protect and conserve our homes and neighbourhoods.

“I’m glad the evidence we submitted was taken into consideration by the planning inspector.”