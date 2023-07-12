A Brighton man who was spared jail for flashing at dozens of girls in Preston Park has admitted two more offences of exposure.

Edward Kent, 31 was caught on camera by a quick-thinking teenage girl in 2018, one of 38 he exposed himself to over a two-year period.

After spending two months in prison awaiting sentence, he was sent on a sex offenders course in a bid to stop him offending again in March 2019.

Last week, he pleaded guilty to two further offences, both of which happened in the Sackville Trading Estate in Hove, one on 14 December and one on 15 December last year.

Kent, who still lives in The Drove, Brighton, must now register with the police and is banned from the trading estate ahead of his sentencing hearing in September.

When he last appeared at Brighton Crown Court in 2019, Judge Dawson told him: “This was disgraceful behaviour, frankly.

“It affected those girls, many of whom have felt unhappy about being out and about because they had to witness you behaving in this disgraceful manner.

“It must never happen again.

“To that end I am sentencing you in a way that will get you help to try and amend your unlawful sexual behaviour.

“I’m also mindful that you have done some time inside and I hope that will be a wake up call for you because if that happens again, that’s exactly where you I will be going, no question about it.”

In most of the earlier cases, the girls, all aged between 12 and 17, were wearing uniform and were on their way home from school

He was then was given a two year community order, including a requirement to complete 30 hours of a sex offenders treatment programme to address his “sexual proclivities” and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also given a 7pm to 6am curfew for three months and a five year sexual harm prevention order.