A three-day food festival is setting up in Preston Park ready to open for the first time in Brighton tonight.

Pub in the Park will feature award-winning chef hosts, pubs and restaurants and music for everyone to enjoy.

Michelin starred chef Tom Kerridge is hosting the festival, with exclusive Q&A’s, live demos and book signings as he pops up throughout the festival of the weekend.

Tom Kerridge said “I’m so excited to be coming to Brighton to host Pub in the Park and I can’t wait for a weekend of good food and good vibes.

“Top notch food is at the heart of what we’re all about and I know we’ll have the very best festival food around from our incredible restaurants… we can’t wait for you to try it.”

Andy Clarke will be bringing the vibes to the main stage and if open flame cooking is your thing, king of fire Adam Purnell aka Shropshire Lad will be showing you how it’s done on the Firepit Stage.

Brighton-based restaurants never before seen at Pub in the Park will be bringing bold new flavours to experience including local legend Kenny Tutt with Patty Guy and Indian street food bursting with taste from Brighton’s very own The Chilli Pickle, alongside local Italian favourite Cin Cin.

Pub grub from Tom Kerridge’s two Michelin-starred The Hand and Flowers is not to be missed, alongside mouth-watering authentic Spanish flavours from the stand-out Tapas Brindisa and The Kentish Hare from The Tanner Brothers, which is ranked fifth in the country by the prestigious Top 50 Gastropub Awards.

British girl group the Sugababes will be headlining Friday night at the festival, supported by Soul II Soul and Judge Jules.

For Saturday afternoon, funk group The Brand New Heavies as they take to the Pub in the Park stage, supported by Toploader and Norman Jay.

Saturday night sees iconic Happy Mondays ‘Step On’ stage, supported by Stereo MCs and Example.

And for Lazy Sunday, none other than 90s English rock band Dodgy and legendary Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club will be getting everyone up and dancing, alongside Gabrielle who will be closing the fun-filled festival.

Tickets are on sale now from pubintheparkuk.com.