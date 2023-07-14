Western Road will reopen to buses both ways next month, ending a controversial diversion through Seven Dials.

Brighton and Hove City Council says it’s now confident buses will be able to travel both ways from Monday, 14 August, or before, with temporary traffic lights put in place instead.

Western Road will be closed overnight from August to January.

And roadworks on Upper North Street caused by damaged water mains are also due to end today – with the bus company understood to not be planning to use that diversion any more.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to bring forward the reopening of Western Road ahead of schedule.

“We know the diversion has been disruptive for the residents and bus passengers and I’d like to thank them for their patience during the work.

“The improvements to Western Road are already beginning to take shape and I’m really looking forward to seeing the finished result for this very busy part of the city.”

Buses were initially diverted via Upper North Street, but since that closed because of the damaged water mains, buses have instead been diverted via Seven Dials, causing delays to services across the city.

Residents of the roads initially used for the diversion are taking the council to court over a temporary traffic regulation order (TTRO) which removed the weight restriction on Upper North Street allowing buses to be diverted along it.

A crowdfunder has raised almost £5,000 to cover their legal costs.

But with a first court date scheduled for 20 July, which will be to schedule a date for the full hearing, their case is now unlikely to be heard before the road is reopened.

Meanwhile, the council will be removing and replacing the order with a new one expected to come into place on 27 July which will mean that buses will no longer be diverted via Upper North Street.

The new schedule will see remaining pavement and road resurfacing work between Montpelier Road and Churchill Square to December, with the redesign of the junction with Dyke Road and work opposite Churchill Square due to happen from January to June next year. This may be subject to change.

The council intends to manage all remaining daytime work using temporary traffic lights. This hasn’t been practical earlier in the project because of the size and number of working areas.

However, there will be a need to close Western Road at night when completing the resurfacing work. This will be done in stages between August and January.

The council will be writing to businesses and residents directly affected in advance.

The improvements to Western Road are designed to make the street a more attractive place to shop and spend time in, as well as make it easier for people travelling through.

The changes include:

a resurfaced road

resurfaced and tidier pavements

a simpler road layout

improved pedestrian crossings

more cycle parking, seating, and tree planting

new street lighting

The changes also include redesigning the Dyke Road junction with Western Road. This will reduce waiting times for buses and pedestrians here and at the Clock Tower.